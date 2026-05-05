



India and Japan have reaffirmed the strength of their partnership through a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi, underscoring shared strategic priorities and expanding cooperation across economic, defence, and people-to-people domains.





The engagements highlighted both nations’ intent to deepen collaboration under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and broader Indo-Pacific frameworks.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Takayuki Kobayashi, Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, where both sides reiterated the strategic importance of India–Japan relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the discussions focused on advancing bilateral ties in domains of shared interest, reflecting the enduring significance of the partnership.





Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with a Japanese delegation led by Kobayashi. The meeting centred on strengthening economic engagement, enhancing MSME partnerships, and deepening collaboration in sectors such as automobiles, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.





Goyal emphasised the need to boost Indian exports and improve market access, stressing the importance of creating a more enabling business environment to facilitate trade and investment. The talks also explored pathways under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, alongside wider frameworks for Indo-Pacific economic cooperation. The Minister described the meeting as reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening the business ecosystem and identifying new opportunities for collaboration.





On Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met Kobayashi and two senior Japanese lawmakers. He highlighted the potential to elevate the partnership to the next level, particularly in defence, investments, energy, and people-to-people ties.





The meeting was attended by BJP MPs Arun Singh, Tejasvi Surya, and Alok Sharma. Shringla expressed gratitude to Ono Keiichi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, for facilitating the interaction, noting the strong political momentum driving the expansion of cooperation.





He underlined opportunities for collaboration in human resource utilisation and joint projects in third countries, reflecting the broadening scope of bilateral engagement.





The Japanese delegation additionally met BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters in New Delhi. This diplomatic interaction further reinforced the political and institutional support for advancing ties.





The Liberal Democratic Party, currently led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, remains central to Japan’s policymaking, and Kobayashi’s role as Policy Research Council Chairperson underscores the weight of these discussions.





These engagements collectively demonstrate the multi-layered nature of India–Japan relations, spanning government, industry, and parliamentary exchanges. They highlight a convergence of strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, where both nations seek to balance regional dynamics through economic resilience, defence cooperation, and enhanced connectivity.





The reaffirmation of ties comes at a time when both countries are navigating complex geopolitical challenges, making the strengthening of this partnership particularly significant.





ANI







