



Rajnath Singh has urged India’s defence ecosystem to accelerate innovation in high-tech warfare, stressing that adaptability and strategic surprise will define future conflicts.





At the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj, he highlighted directed energy weapons, hypersonics, AI, and quantum technologies as critical domains, while also unveiling policy measures to boost private sector and academic participation.





The Defence Minister inaugurated the three-day North Tech Symposium 2026, themed Defence Triveni Sangam, jointly organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands along with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.





The event, running from 4 to 6 May in Prayagraj, has brought together over 284 companies, including MSMEs, start-ups, and innovators in uniform, to showcase cutting-edge indigenous technologies. The symposium is designed as a platform to foster collaboration between the armed forces, industry, and academia, with a focus on operational readiness and self-reliance.





In his keynote, Singh emphasised that future warfare will be shaped by rapid technological transformation and the element of surprise. He cited Operation Sindoor as a benchmark of India’s technological readiness, noting the effective deployment of indigenous systems such as the Akash missile system and BrahMos.





He explained that modern conflicts are evolving at an unprecedented pace, pointing to the Russia-Ukraine war as an example of the shift from conventional battles to drone- and sensor-driven combat. He also warned of unconventional threats, including the weaponisation of everyday technologies, referencing recent attacks in West Asia.





Singh stressed that the decisive edge in warfare belongs to those who can adapt faster and strike unexpectedly. He called for proactive development of capabilities that can deliver strategic surprise, urging industry and academia to step up efforts in emerging domains such as directed energy weapons, hypersonic systems, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. He underlined adaptability as the mantra for progress in today’s security environment.





On policy measures, Singh highlighted that 25% of the defence R&D budget has been earmarked for private industry, start-ups, and academia, with over ₹4,500 crore already utilised.





He added that the DRDO has transferred more than 2,200 technologies to industry, waiving technology transfer fees under a new framework to encourage innovation. He proposed the creation of a “Knowledge Corridor” to enable collaboration among stakeholders and enhance capabilities across emerging domains.





The symposium itself is showcasing a wide range of technologies, including high-altitude drones, swarm drone systems, advanced radar, VTOL drones, counter-drone technologies, indigenous all-terrain vehicles, holographic weapon sights, fuel cells, and alternative power solutions.





A highlight is the demonstration of AI-driven “Kite Interceptors”, designed to detect and neutralise hostile aerial threats. Live demonstrations of AI-based surveillance systems and heavy-lift logistics drones are also being conducted to highlight future defence mobility.





Singh expressed confidence that these initiatives will help India emerge as a formidable military power, reinforcing the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





He concluded by stressing that India must not only remain reactive but proactively prepare for challenges that may not yet exist, ensuring readiness against both conventional and unconventional threats.





Agencies







