



India and the United Arab Emirates have taken a significant step forward in their defence partnership by announcing a new agreement that will see joint production and industrial collaboration in advanced defence equipment.





The accord, known as the ‘Strategic Framework for Defence Industrial Collaboration’, was unveiled following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.





This framework merges the financial strength of the UAE with India’s rapidly expanding defence production base, creating a powerful synergy in the sector.





The agreement is not limited to industrial cooperation. It encompasses a wide spectrum of collaboration, including training, exercises, education, doctrines, special operations, interoperability, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the framework strengthens defence industrial collaboration and enhances innovation and technology sharing between the two nations.





India’s defence exports reached ₹38,424 crore (approximately $4 billion) in the financial year 2025–26, while its overall defence production stood at ₹1.54 lakh crore (around $16 billion). This robust growth provides a strong foundation for joint ventures with the UAE.





The framework builds upon earlier initiatives, including a letter of intent signed during Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s state visit to New Delhi in January 2026, which paved the way for Friday’s agreement.





Sources indicate that both sides are pursuing joint manufacturing initiatives across a range of high-technology defence domains. These include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missiles, naval platforms, artificial intelligence applications and precision munitions.





A notable example of such collaboration is the partnership between India’s ICOMM and the UAE’s CARACAL for small arms production. The upgraded partnership is expected to facilitate manufacturing, technology transfer and capability development, thereby strengthening both countries’ defence ecosystems.





Institutional mechanisms have also been elevated to support this cooperation. In April 2025, the defence dialogue framework was raised to the level of Secretaries and Vice Ministers, ensuring higher-level engagement.





The India-UAE Defence Industry Cooperation Forum has convened twice in the past two years, bringing together industry leaders and government officials to explore opportunities in defence manufacturing and technology. These forums have been guided by the Ministry of Defence, underscoring the seriousness of the partnership.





Defence cooperation has long been a pillar of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2017. Progress has been steady, with regular exchanges between service chiefs and senior commanders, as well as successful bilateral military exercises involving the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The Joint Defence Co-operation Committee (JDCC), established under a 2003 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, continues to steer the relationship at the ministerial level.





This latest framework represents a qualitative leap in bilateral defence ties, positioning India and the UAE as co-creators of advanced defence technologies and platforms.





It reflects a shared vision of enhancing security, innovation and industrial capacity, while also contributing to regional stability and global defence supply chains.





ANI







