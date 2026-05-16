China has reaffirmed its commitment to BRICS solidarity, with Ambassador Xu Feihong congratulating India on successfully hosting the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi and pledging that Beijing will deepen cooperation with India as the incoming Chair in 2027.





His remarks outlined China’s vision for stronger strategic coordination, economic collaboration, innovation, and people-to-people ties, while also expressing condolences for storm victims in Uttar Pradesh.





The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in New Delhi from 14 to 15 May 2026 under India’s chairmanship. Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong represented Beijing in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who remained in China due to scheduling reasons linked to the visit of US President Donald Trump.





Despite this absence, Xu emphasised China’s readiness to work with all partners to strengthen solidarity and cooperation within BRICS, congratulating India for the successful conduct of the meeting.





Xu noted that the discussions among BRICS countries were constructive and in-depth, covering a wide range of issues amidst a complex global landscape. He highlighted that the Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document reflected broad consensus on international and regional matters, the future development of BRICS, and reforms of global governance and the multilateral system. He stressed that China, as the incoming Chair, looks forward to welcoming colleagues to China next year.





The envoy also expressed condolences for the tragic loss of lives caused by severe storms and heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, extending sympathies to bereaved families and those injured. He stated that he was honoured to address the session on “BRICS@20” on behalf of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, underscoring Beijing’s proposals for the future direction of expanded cooperation.





China’s proposals included strengthening strategic collaboration to amplify the voice of justice, pursuing mutual benefit and win-win results to consolidate economic cooperation, seizing opportunities of technological transformation to enhance innovation vitality, and boosting mutual learning and experience sharing to forge closer people-to-people bonds.





These priorities reflect Beijing’s broader vision of positioning BRICS as a platform for emerging markets and developing countries to counter hegemonism and promote equitable governance.





The Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document acknowledged that current global challenges are complex and interlinked, impeding economic growth and sustainable development while accentuating persistent gaps across countries and regions.





Ministers agreed that in the context of a multipolar world, developing countries must strengthen dialogue and consultations to achieve more just and equitable global governance and mutually beneficial relations.





They emphasised that practical and actionable responses, tailored to national priorities and stages of development, are essential to address these challenges. Sustainable development and inclusive growth were reaffirmed as central to the UN agenda.





The meeting reinforced BRICS as an important platform for dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation in advancing practical solutions to common challenges.





China’s active support for India’s chairmanship and its forward-looking proposals signal continuity and ambition in the bloc’s evolution, particularly as Beijing prepares to assume leadership next year.





The emphasis on solidarity, innovation, and equitable governance reflects the grouping’s intent to strengthen its role as a voice for the Global South in an increasingly fragmented international order.





ANI







