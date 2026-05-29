



India’s Department of Space has approved two major space hubs in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, each equipped with advanced Common Technical Facilities (CTFs) to support rocket, payload, and satellite manufacturing.





These hubs will significantly reduce costs for private firms and start-ups by providing shared access to capital-intensive testing and integration infrastructure.





The Department of Space has sanctioned the creation of two new space clusters, one in Gujarat and the other in Tamil Nadu, to expand India’s space infrastructure amid intensifying global competition. These clusters will house Common Technical Facilities designed to provide high-end testing, validation, and integration capabilities.





The initiative is anchored by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), which will procure, install, and commission the infrastructure, operate the facilities for a defined period, and later transfer ownership to the respective state governments.





The governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have already identified land parcels for these clusters. Gujarat has earmarked land near Ahmedabad, specifically at Khoraj, for a Space Manufacturing Park. This facility will focus on spacecraft, payload systems, and space-based applications.





It will support the end-to-end development and testing of spacecraft components and payloads, with advanced infrastructure such as thermal vacuum chambers, vibration and shock testing systems, and specialised assembly units. Gujarat’s Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das emphasised that the state has consistently pioneered new industrial frontiers, and the Khoraj space park represents another forward-looking initiative.





Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, will establish a Space Vehicles Cluster in Thoothukudi. This facility will concentrate on manufacturing, testing, and integration of launch vehicle systems. Strategically located near the upcoming small vehicle launch complex at Kulasekharapatnam, it is positioned to meet the growing demand for small launch vehicles.





The infrastructure will include structural testing, propulsion validation, full-system integration, vibration and shock testing, pressure and flow systems, and thermal vacuum testing. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar confirmed that the Department of Space has sanctioned ₹100 crore for the Space Vehicle Common Testing Facility Centre (SV CTFC), with the state government, through TIDCO, providing the necessary land and buildings. He described the SV CTFC as a critical asset in fulfilling Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a space industry manufacturing hub.





IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka highlighted that realisation of space systems requires capital-intensive facilities, and the establishment of CTFs is a crucial step in building a robust, industry-led ecosystem.





He noted that private space industries, including start-ups, MSMEs, and large enterprises, will benefit from access to these facilities without the burden of investing in similar infrastructure themselves. The two clusters have already attracted strong industry interest, backed by investment commitments and private sector participation.





The initiative reflects a broader nationwide momentum, with about ten states expressing interest in establishing similar space manufacturing clusters. This distributed approach is expected to create a strong industrial base for India’s space sector, fostering innovation, reducing duplication of effort, and accelerating the country’s competitiveness in satellite and launch vehicle production.





The facilities will also complement India’s strategic ambitions by supporting both commercial and defence-related applications.





By situating the Gujarat cluster near Ahmedabad and the Tamil Nadu cluster near Kulasekharapatnam, the Department of Space has ensured that these hubs are strategically aligned with existing and upcoming infrastructure.





Together, they represent a transformative step in decentralising India’s space industry, empowering private players, and strengthening the nation’s self-reliance in advanced space technologies.





Agencies







