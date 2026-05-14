



The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz and is being provided comprehensive support to ensure its safe passage towards India. According to sources, this marks the fifteenth LPG ship bound for India to be successfully evacuated from the Persian Gulf amid ongoing regional tensions.





The vessel is receiving coordinated assistance from multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, which has been actively engaged in safeguarding Indian merchant shipping in the conflict-affected waters.





The safe transit of MV Sunshine comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of geopolitical friction. The narrow maritime chokepoint, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas shipments pass, has witnessed heightened risks due to the continuing standoff between the United States and Iran.





India’s proactive naval deployments and close coordination with maritime stakeholders have ensured that its energy lifelines remain secure despite the volatile environment.





On Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, emphasised that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would improve once peace is established. He stated that transparency and adherence to international law would prevail, ensuring greater safety and security for commercial shipping. Gharibabadi criticised the United States for not engaging in serious diplomacy, suggesting that the absence of constructive dialogue has prolonged instability in the region.





Iran has also indicated its openness to India’s role in defusing tensions in West Asia. On Tuesday, Tehran welcomed any initiative by New Delhi aimed at reducing regional hostilities, with Gharibabadi praising India’s impartial approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.





He highlighted India’s consistent support for peace and underscored the cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations, describing them as “two nations with one culture.” He further stressed the importance of people-to-people contacts and reiterated that any diplomatic initiative from India would be welcomed by Tehran.





The safe passage of MV Sunshine underscores the effectiveness of India’s maritime security measures and its diplomatic engagement with regional powers. It also reflects the resilience of India’s energy logistics network, which has managed to sustain critical supplies despite the ongoing crisis.





With fifteen LPG carriers now safely evacuated from the Persian Gulf, India has demonstrated its ability to protect its strategic interests while simultaneously pursuing dialogue and cooperation to stabilise the wider region.





This development is particularly significant as India continues to balance its energy security imperatives with its broader foreign policy objectives in West Asia. The Indian Navy’s role in escorting and monitoring vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has been crucial in maintaining uninterrupted supply chains.





At the same time, India’s diplomatic outreach, especially in forums such as BRICS, positions it as a credible actor capable of contributing to regional stability.





The crossing of MV Sunshine thus represents not only a logistical success but also a strategic milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its maritime trade routes and energy imports.





It highlights the dual track of military preparedness and diplomatic engagement that New Delhi has adopted in response to the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz.





ANI







