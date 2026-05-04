



A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas for India has successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz and is now en route to the country.





The Marshall Islands‑flagged LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 tonnes of LPG and manned by 20 crew members, 18 of whom are Indians, cleared the crucial shipping chokepoint on 2 May. The vessel is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May.





The shipment can meet about half a day’s LPG requirement in India and is expected to partially ease supply constraints that have persisted since the onset of the West Asia conflict more than two months ago.





Ship‑tracking data placed the vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday evening. The very large gas carrier, previously used for routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports, has been chartered by state‑owned Indian Oil Corporation.





Sarv Shakti is the first India‑linked tanker to cross the conflict‑affected zone since a US blockade targeting Iran‑linked vessels began weeks ago, which has significantly reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.





As many as 14 Indian‑flagged or India‑owned vessels remain stranded on the western side of the strait. However, no incidents involving Indian‑flagged ships have been reported in the past 24 hours.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure crew safety and smooth operations. The Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has handled 8,373 calls and over 17,965 emails since it was activated, including 38 calls and 127 emails in the last 24 hours.





India has also facilitated the repatriation of more than 2,953 seafarers so far, including 31 in the past day from across the Gulf region. Port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported, according to the official statement.





The safe passage of Sarv Shakti marks a significant development in India’s efforts to secure energy supplies amid regional instability. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one‑fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass, has been at the centre of heightened tensions following US‑Iran hostilities.





India, which imports nearly half of its LPG from the Gulf, has faced mounting pressure to diversify supply routes and strengthen maritime security.





Visakhapatnam, the destination port, is one of India’s key LPG import hubs with facilities capable of handling large gas carriers and ensuring rapid distribution across eastern and southern states. The arrival of Sarv Shakti is expected to provide temporary relief to households and industries that have been grappling with supply disruptions and rising prices.





This development underscores the importance of India’s naval deployments under Operation Sankalp, which continue to safeguard merchant vessels in the region. It also highlights the resilience of India’s energy logistics network, which has managed to maintain normal port operations despite the ongoing crisis.





The safe transit of Sarv Shakti may encourage further voyages through the strait, though risks remain high as geopolitical tensions persist.





Agencies







