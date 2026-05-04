



GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti, the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, has been successfully launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket from California, marking a landmark achievement for India’s private space sector. Weighing 190 kg, it is India’s largest privately developed Earth observation satellite, designed to deliver all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities.





Bangalore-based start-up GalaxEye achieved this milestone on Sunday when Mission Drishti separated successfully from the Falcon 9 rocket and entered orbit.





The satellite integrates electro-optical (EO) sensors with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) into a single operational platform, a breakthrough that addresses long-standing limitations of conventional Earth observation systems.





EO sensors provide high-resolution imagery during daylight and clear skies, while SAR ensures reliable imaging through clouds, smoke, and at night. By fusing these datasets, Drishti offers clarity and continuity simultaneously, a capability not previously available in global satellite imaging.





Founder and CEO Suyash Singh stated that the immediate priority is commissioning the satellite, with initial imagery expected to be delivered to customers in the coming weeks. He emphasised that the OptoSAR payload has already generated strong global interest, with government and commercial stakeholders seeking differentiated datasets.





The satellite is expected to generate up to three times more information than conventional EO satellites by combining multiple imaging modes with artificial intelligence.





Mission Drishti is designed as a dual-use Earth observation platform, supporting applications across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning.





Its deployment complements India’s broader Earth observation initiatives, including the 29 active satellites outlined in ISRO’s latest annual report.





The mission also reflects the growing role of private enterprises in India’s space ecosystem, with GalaxEye joining other start-ups such as Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace in advancing indigenous capabilities.





The satellite weighs approximately 190 kg and represents the culmination of over five years of sustained research and development. GalaxEye, incubated at IIT Madras, has raised nearly $19 million in funding from investors including Infosys, Mela Ventures, Rainmatter, and Speciale Invest.





The company has also partnered with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to distribute its imagery globally, ensuring access for government and enterprise customers.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch as a “major achievement in India’s space journey”, calling it a testament to the youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, noted that the mission demonstrates the tangible results of India’s private space technology ecosystem, strengthening confidence in domestic capabilities and global competitiveness.





GalaxEye plans to scale Mission Drishti into a constellation of 10 satellites by 2030, creating a sovereign Earth observation infrastructure for India.





This constellation will provide persistent coverage and enhance India’s strategic autonomy in space-based surveillance and data acquisition. The company expects around 70% of its revenue from defence applications and 30% from commercial use cases, highlighting the dual-use nature of the technology.





Mission Drishti’s success underscores India’s transition towards a more diversified and innovation-driven space sector, where private players complement ISRO’s national programmes.





By delivering globally relevant innovation, GalaxEye has positioned itself as a pioneer in advanced satellite imaging, with Mission Drishti serving as both a technological and strategic milestone.





PTI







