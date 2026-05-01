



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has formally delivered the fourth stealth frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ under Project-17A to the Indian Navy on 30 April 2026, announced PIB.





The vessel will be commissioned as INS Mahendragiri, marking the culmination of MDL’s contribution to this advanced class of warships.





The Acceptance Document was signed by Capt Jagmohan (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of MDL, and Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command. The ceremony was attended by MDL Directors and senior officers of the Indian Navy, underscoring the significance of the milestone.





The delivery of Mahendragiri represents a major achievement, as it is the final ship of the Project-17A class constructed at MDL. This milestone highlights India’s growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction, aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. It reflects the country’s determination to strengthen its defence industrial base and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





Speaking on the occasion, Capt Jagmohan (Retd.), CMD of MDL, described the delivery as a proud moment in India’s shipbuilding journey. He emphasised that the achievement was the result of collective dedication and synergy between MDL, the Warship Design Bureau, the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai), and various arms of the Indian Navy. His remarks highlighted the collaborative effort that has driven the success of Project-17A.





He further noted that Mahendragiri is a state-of-the-art warship equipped with advanced combat capabilities. The vessel stands as a strong symbol of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing strength, embodying innovation, resilience, and self-reliance. Capt Jagmohan expressed confidence that the frigate will serve the nation with distinction, contributing to the Navy’s operational readiness and strategic deterrence.





The addition of Mahendragiri is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy. As part of India’s maritime security architecture, the frigate will bolster the Navy’s ability to safeguard national interests in increasingly contested waters. Its induction will reinforce India’s position as a rising maritime power with growing indigenous capabilities.





PIB







