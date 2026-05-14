



India has strongly condemned the recent attack on an Indian‑flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, describing the incident as unacceptable and reiterating its firm stance on safeguarding freedom of navigation and civilian maritime activity amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement deploring the continued targeting of commercial shipping and civilian mariners in regional waters, stressing that such actions undermine international maritime security and stability.





The Ministry confirmed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe following rescue efforts carried out by Omani authorities. India expressed gratitude to Oman for its swift intervention, noting that the safety of Indian seafarers remains a paramount concern.





The statement emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, must be avoided, as such acts threaten global trade and energy supply chains.





The incident comes against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Gulf region, where maritime security has become increasingly fragile near key international shipping lanes. Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a separate maritime security incident in the Gulf, involving the reported seizure of a vessel near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.





According to UKMTO, the incident occurred approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah, where the Company Security Officer of the vessel reported that unauthorised personnel had boarded the ship while it was at anchor. The vessel was subsequently taken over and directed towards Iranian territorial waters.





UKMTO stated that investigations into the incident are ongoing and advised vessels operating in the region to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.





This advisory underscores the heightened risks faced by commercial shipping in the Gulf, where multiple incidents in recent weeks have raised concerns about the safety of maritime trade routes and the potential for escalation.





India’s condemnation of the attack reflects its broader diplomatic engagement in ensuring maritime security, particularly given its dependence on energy imports and the large number of Indian nationals working in the Gulf region.





India has consistently called for restraint, dialogue, and respect for international law in addressing maritime disputes and incidents. The latest attack highlights the vulnerability of civilian shipping in contested waters and reinforces India’s position that freedom of navigation must be upheld to protect global commerce and the lives of seafarers.





The Ministry’s statement aligns with India’s wider diplomatic efforts to safeguard maritime trade and ensure the safety of its citizens abroad, while also signalling concern over the broader instability in the Gulf region.





ANI







