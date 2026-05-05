



India has accelerated efforts to settle global trade in rupees, with the Reserve Bank of India’s mechanism now covering over 30 countries and recording more than ₹14,000 crore worth of transactions in February 2026 alone.





This initiative reduces dollar dependence, cuts conversion costs, and shields Indian businesses from currency volatility, though it still represents a small share of total trade.





India’s push for rupee-based trade settlement marks a significant step in reshaping its external economic engagements. The framework allows exporters and importers to invoice and settle payments directly in rupees, bypassing the traditional reliance on the US dollar.





This reduces exposure to dollar-rupee exchange rate swings and lowers transaction costs, while also conserving foreign exchange reserves.





The system operates through Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs), which are opened by authorised dealer banks in India for foreign banks. These accounts enable foreign partners to hold rupee balances, repatriate funds, and even invest surplus amounts in Indian government securities or other permitted instruments.





Exchange rates are market-determined, often derived through cross-currency mechanisms when direct quotes are unavailable, ensuring flexibility and transparency in settlement.





By February 2026, trade worth ₹14,000 crore was settled in Rupees, reflecting growing acceptance of the mechanism. More than 30 countries are now part of this framework, including partners in Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe.





Nations such as Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and certain Gulf states have shown interest, particularly in the wake of geopolitical disruptions that have complicated dollar-based transactions.





The benefits are clear. Settling trade in rupees cuts conversion costs, reduces currency risk, and saves foreign exchange reserves. For India, which imports large volumes of crude oil and other commodities, this mechanism provides a buffer against external shocks.





It also aligns with the broader goal of promoting the rupee as a credible trade currency in a multipolar financial order.





However, the share of rupee settlements in India’s overall trade remains modest compared to the trillions transacted annually. Scaling this system will require deeper bilateral agreements, wider acceptance among trading partners, and stronger confidence in the rupee’s stability.





The Reserve Bank of India has clarified that balances in SRVAs are freely repatriable and can be used for permissible current and capital account transactions, which adds credibility to the mechanism.





The initiative also reflects India’s strategic intent to reduce dependence on hard currencies like the dollar and euro, especially at a time when global monetary tightening and geopolitical tensions have amplified risks for emerging economies.





By gradually expanding rupee trade settlement, India positions itself to strengthen its financial sovereignty and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.





Looking ahead, India can steadily scale this mechanism by encouraging more trading partners to adopt rupee invoicing, expanding the network of SRVAs, and integrating the system with digital payment platforms. If successful, this could transform India’s role in global commerce, making the rupee a more prominent currency in international trade.





Agencies







