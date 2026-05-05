



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s visit to Myanmar marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence ties.





On 4 May, Admiral Tripathi held discussions with Senior-General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Forces, and also met General Htun Aung, Myanmar’s Minister of Defence.





These engagements underscored the depth of the India–Myanmar relationship and reaffirmed their shared commitment to closer defence cooperation.





The Indian Navy Spokesperson highlighted that the interactions focused on ongoing naval cooperation and explored avenues to expand collaboration across the armies, navies, and air forces of both nations.





Key areas included capacity building, training exchanges, and enhancing interoperability. The dialogue reflected the longstanding and multifaceted nature of the partnership, which continues to evolve in line with regional security imperatives.





The meetings were described as a milestone in advancing defence ties, with particular emphasis on maritime security in the Bay of Bengal under the MAHASAGAR vision. Admiral Tripathi’s call on General Htun Aung further reinforced the strategic-level impact of these engagements, which aim to promote regional stability and security.





The discussions reviewed the current framework of bilateral relations, identified priority areas, and acknowledged the growing strategic convergence between India and Myanmar. This forward-looking partnership is being steadily expanded through institutionalised mechanisms and operational interactions.





Myanmar holds a sensitive and strategic position in India’s regional security architecture. Situated at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia along the Bay of Bengal littoral, it is a vital pillar of India’s Act East policy. Projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Corridor highlight Myanmar’s importance in India’s maritime connectivity and regional outreach.





The Indian Navy maintains regular engagement with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meetings, Staff Talks, and training exchanges. Operational interactions include the India–Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrols (IMCOR), port visits, and hydrography surveys. These activities strengthen mutual trust and ensure sustained cooperation in the maritime domain.





The Ministry of Defence emphasised that Admiral Tripathi’s visit reaffirms the bonds of friendship between India and Myanmar. Anchored in mutual respect and trust, the partnership is guided by a shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





Additional context highlights that India and Myanmar have institutionalised defence cooperation through agreements such as the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding on maritime security and the 2019 defence cooperation pact.





Myanmar’s participation in Indian naval initiatives, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR, and the Admiral’s Cup, further demonstrates the breadth of engagement.





Admiral Tripathi’s visit, the first by an Indian Navy Chief to Myanmar in over six years, carries symbolic weight. It comes at a time when India seeks to balance regional dynamics amid Myanmar’s political challenges, insurgency concerns in India’s Northeast, and China’s growing influence.





The visit signals India’s intent to deepen defence ties with Myanmar while reinforcing its role as a stabilising force in the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indo-Pacific.





ANI







