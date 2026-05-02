



India is poised to capture an estimated $800 billion in additional capital investment over the next five years, according to Morgan Stanley, as global conflicts—particularly in West Asia—reshape supply chains and accelerate domestic capacity creation.





The opportunity spans energy transition, defence manufacturing, fertilisers, and data centres, though risks from oil and fertiliser imports remain acute.





India’s macro outlook, as detailed in Morgan Stanley’s Opportunities and Risks amid Conflict note, highlights how geopolitical tensions are catalysing a new investment cycle.





The brokerage has raised its investment rate forecast to 37.5% of GDP by FY2030, up from 36.5%, signalling one of the most ambitious infrastructure and industrial expansions in decades. This translates into incremental cumulative investments worth $800 billion over the next five years





Nearly 60% of this capital expenditure is expected to flow into energy transition, defence manufacturing, and data centres. Energy remains the most pressing vulnerability, with India importing 85% of its crude oil and 50% of its natural gas.





To mitigate risks, the report outlines a multi-pronged strategy: expanding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, accelerating coal gasification and domestic mining, sustaining renewable energy momentum, and fast-tracking nuclear power projects





Defence spending is projected to rise structurally, from 2% of GDP to 2.5% by FY2031, reinforcing India’s indigenisation drive. This increase is expected to deepen supply chains, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and enhance technological capabilities.





Fertiliser strategy is also highlighted, with diversification of import sources, expansion of domestic production, and improved nutrient efficiency through agronomy practices to reduce dependence on volatile global markets





India’s data centre sector could emerge as a major beneficiary. With global companies seeking alternatives amid geopolitical uncertainty, India’s policy framework around data localisation and digital infrastructure positions it as a preferred global destination.





This aligns with broader ambitions to become a digital hub, supporting industrial activity and rising power demand





The macroeconomic impact is significant. Morgan Stanley expects India’s real GDP growth to remain in the 6.5–7% range, with higher investment intensity driving corporate earnings growth above 15% annually. Corporate profit share in GDP could surpass its previous 7% peak and potentially reach 8%, sustaining a long-term bull market trajectory





However, vulnerabilities persist. Elevated oil and fertiliser import risks could strain India’s external account, particularly if the West Asia conflict prolongs. While remittance inflows—now at $138 billion annually—provide a cushion, the report warns of near-term pressures in Gulf labour markets, especially in construction and logistics





The global crisis is both a challenge and an opportunity. For India, it represents a chance to accelerate strategic investments, strengthen resilience, and reposition itself in global value chains, but only if energy and fertiliser vulnerabilities are managed effectively.





Agencies







