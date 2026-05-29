



India and the United States on Tuesday signed a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework, marking a milestone in the strategic partnership between the nations. This agreement builds upon the foundation laid in February 2026 during high-level meetings in Washington, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched FORGE, the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement.





The framework represents a transformative opportunity for India to secure its economic and strategic future while reducing long-standing vulnerabilities in its supply chains.





The most immediate and significant advantage for India is the dramatic reduction in its dependence on China for critical minerals and rare earth elements. Currently, India imports over 53,000 tons of rare earth magnets annually, with China dominating global processing capacity.





This framework will help India diversify its supply sources and build resilient, diversified supply chains that are immune to external coercive market practices and single-source monopolies.





Through this partnership, Indian public sector undertakings such as IREL and NMDC will benefit from a US-created Pricing Shield that guarantees stable reference prices for critical minerals at every production stage.





This pricing mechanism will enable Indian PSUs to invest billions of rupees in mining projects in Odisha and Kerala with confidence, knowing that their investments will be protected from volatile market fluctuations.





The framework provides India with enhanced access to US capital and technology for exploration, mining, processing, and recycling of critical minerals. India possesses over 13 million tonnes of monazite, a phosphate mineral containing rare earth elements, yet less than 20 per cent of its potential has been explored due to regulatory and technological barriers. American investment and technical expertise will help unlock these untapped geological resources.





India will gain substantial benefits for its clean energy transition and Net Zero by 2070 goal. The partnership supports the development of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and battery storage technologies by ensuring reliable access to lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals essential for these sectors. This alignment with India's domestic National Critical Minerals Mission will accelerate the country's green industrial ambitions.





The agreement strengthens India's semiconductor and information and communications technology ecosystem by securing reliable access to critical minerals needed for chip manufacturing and advanced electronics.





This is particularly important as both nations engage in broader technological cooperation initiatives, including India's February inclusion into Pax Silica, a Washington-led initiative to counter China's dominance in artificial intelligence and new-age sectors.





Indian manufacturers will benefit from reduced import vulnerability in strategic minerals, enabling domestic production of high-tech electronics, defence systems, and electric vehicles. The framework facilitates the development of India as a potential processing hub for lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and other strategic minerals, combining Indian geological potential with American technology and capital to create viable alternatives to Chinese-controlled supply chains.





The partnership promotes collaboration on financing and effective management of critical minerals and rare earths scrap, enabling India to develop recycling capacities that will further reduce import dependence. This cooperation extends across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling, and related investments, creating comprehensive opportunities for Indian industry.





India will gain secure access to critical mineral supplies during emergencies or contingencies, as the US has offered participating nations a foundation for private financing and guaranteed supply access. This strategic security is invaluable for a country with significant defence manufacturing ambitions and growing requirements for advanced military systems that depend on critical minerals.





The framework positions India as a key partner in building global supply chains independent of China's dominance, elevating the country's geopolitical standing and strengthening its role in the Quad partnership alongside Japan and Australia.





This enhanced strategic positioning will facilitate deeper cooperation across multiple sectors beyond critical minerals, including defence, space, and emerging technologies.





India's state-run companies will attract stable investment conditions as the US and its partners create diverse centres of production within the preferential trade zone. The benefits will be immediate and durable, with prices within this zone remaining consistent regardless of how much material flows into the global market, providing long-term certainty for Indian businesses planning multi-year investments.





The agreement complements India's domestic incentive schemes, including the ₹1,000 Crores incentive plan to jumpstart domestic rare earth magnet production with a target of building 1,500 tons of annual capacity. With US support, India can scale up these initiatives more rapidly, ensuring local supply of raw materials and strengthening the country's position in high-tech manufacturing.





India will benefit from cooperation on responsible mining and processing practices, ensuring sustainability while developing its critical minerals sector.





The FORGE initiative emphasises diversification, transparency, and resilience of supply chains, promoting cooperation at both policy and project levels among participating countries, which will help India build internationally recognised standards for its mining industry.





The partnership addresses pricing challenges, spurs development, fosters fair markets, bridges supply chain gaps, and enhances access to financing within the critical minerals industry. These frameworks tackle multiple structural barriers that have previously hindered India's critical minerals sector development, creating an enabling environment for rapid growth.





India's critical minerals and mining sector will present significant opportunities as US businesses invest across the value chain, notably in exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling. This investment will create employment, develop technical expertise, and build industrial capacity that will serve India's broader economic development goals.





The framework reflects the growing level of cooperation between India and the United States at a time when both nations are dealing with multiple global challenges and opportunities. Both countries share a common interest in building reliable and long-term access to critical minerals and supply chains that support innovation-driven economies, ensuring that India will benefit from sustained partnership rather than transactional cooperation.





This bilateral agreement follows India's February inclusion into Pax Silica and demonstrates momentum in US-India strategic cooperation on critical minerals. Before India, the US had already entered critical minerals pacts with Japan and Australia, other Quad nations, strengthening regional supply chain resilience and creating a coalition of democracies committed to reducing dependence on China for materials essential to defence systems, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and energy technologies.





The timing of this agreement is particularly advantageous for India, as critical minerals have become a central pillar of the Trump administration's industrial and national security strategy.





Washington seeks to reduce US dependence on China for materials essential to defence systems, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and energy technologies, meaning India's partnership aligns with core US national interests and will receive sustained political and financial support.





For India to become a critical mineral powerhouse, more investments are needed beyond what domestic resources alone can provide. The US International Trade Administration noted that India currently produces only four critical minerals: copper, graphite, phosphorous, and titanium. This framework will help India expand its production capacity significantly, leveraging American capital and technology to realise its geological potential.





The partnership will strengthen India's self-reliance, or Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, in critical minerals while maintaining beneficial international cooperation. NMDC's formation of NMDC Critical Mineral Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on strengthening India's critical mineral security, demonstrates how Indian companies are preparing to leverage this framework for domestic and international operations.





India plans to establish a six-month strategic reserve of critical minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths vital for electric vehicles, semiconductors, and clean energy technologies. This framework will support the creation of such reserves by ensuring reliable supply access, providing India with greater strategic autonomy and resilience against supply disruptions.





The agreement enables India to engage in international efforts to protect sensitive supply chains from coercive market practices, reducing collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies. This multilateral approach, involving over 50 nations at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, gives India a voice in shaping global critical minerals governance and standards.





India's support for FORGE signals its commitment to global resource security and strategic partnerships, positioning the country as a responsible stakeholder in international critical minerals governance. This enhanced diplomatic standing will benefit India across multiple dimensions of its foreign policy, particularly in its relationships with other resource-rich democracies and technology-leading nations.





The framework will aid India's clean energy and manufacturing goals by reducing reliance on China's dominant processing capacity, which currently controls a significant share of global rare earth processing. By developing domestic processing capacity with US support, India will capture more value from its critical minerals resources and reduce exposure to geopolitical leverage that China currently exercises through its processing dominance.





This landmark agreement demonstrates that India-US cooperation on critical minerals has moved beyond dialogue to concrete action, with tangible mechanisms for investment, financing, and supply chain development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







