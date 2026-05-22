



India has once again demonstrated its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan by dispatching 20 tonnes of critical dry vaccine material to Kabul. The consignment, which includes essential components for Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines, is aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s child immunisation program.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the delivery in a post on X, noting that further consignments are already planned to continue supporting the Afghan health sector.





This latest shipment follows India’s earlier delivery in April of 13 tons of BCG vaccines and related dry material to help Afghanistan combat tuberculosis among children. The continuity of these supplies underscores India’s role as a reliable partner in public health support for Afghanistan, particularly at a time when the country faces immense challenges in rebuilding its healthcare infrastructure.





India’s assistance has not been limited to vaccines alone. On 5 April, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials to Afghanistan in response to devastating floods and earthquakes.





The relief package included kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and other essential supplies. Jaiswal emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and remains committed to extending support during these difficult times.





According to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, the floods destroyed 131 houses and partially damaged 650 others, while more than 3,000 jeribs of agricultural land were affected. The scale of destruction highlighted the urgent need for international assistance, and India’s timely intervention provided much-needed relief to affected families.





India has consistently extended humanitarian aid to Afghanistan over the years, ranging from medical supplies and vaccines to disaster relief materials.





These efforts reflect New Delhi’s broader policy of supporting the Afghan people in times of crisis, regardless of political complexities. The latest vaccine consignment is part of this ongoing commitment, ensuring that Afghan children continue to receive protection against preventable diseases.





The dispatch of 20 tons of vaccine material is not only a logistical achievement but also a reaffirmation of India’s role as a dependable partner in humanitarian and health initiatives.





By combining medical aid with disaster relief, India has sought to address both immediate and long-term needs of Afghanistan, reinforcing its image as a steadfast supporter of the Afghan people.





ANI







