



The Indian Army has deployed a 120-strong contingent, primarily from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, to Cambodia for the second edition of Exercise CINBAX-II, which will run from 4 to 17 May 2026 at Camp Basil in Kampong Speu Province.





The Royal Cambodian Army will field 160 personnel, with the exercise focusing on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and jungle environments under a United Nations mandate framework.





The bilateral exercise CINBAX-II represents a significant step in India’s defence diplomacy and military cooperation with Cambodia. Conducted at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre, the exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability, coordination, and operational synergy between the two armies.





The training will be conducted at the Company level, reflecting the importance of small-unit tactics in sub-conventional warfare scenarios.





The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that the exercise will be aligned with the current dynamics of counter-terrorism operations, particularly those encountered by peacekeeping forces during United Nations missions.





This alignment underscores India’s commitment to contributing to global peace and stability through practical military engagements. The exercise will include joint tactical drills, validation exercises, and comprehensive discussions aimed at refining operational strategies.





Specialised training modules will be incorporated into the program. These will cover drone operations, mortar deployment, and sniper tactics, reflecting the evolving nature of modern warfare and the need for forces to adapt to technological advancements.





Such training will enable both contingents to exchange best practices and share operational experiences gained during diverse missions against hostile forces in semi-urban environments.





The Indian Army contingent comprises 120 personnel, while the Cambodian side has fielded 160 personnel. This balance ensures a robust exchange of skills and experiences, with both sides contributing meaningfully to the exercise.





The Indian contingent’s composition, largely from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, highlights the regiment’s expertise in operating in varied terrains and its role in India’s international military engagements.





Beyond tactical training, CINBAX-II is also a platform for strengthening bilateral relations between India and Cambodia. Defence experts note that such exercises are not merely military manoeuvres but also symbols of trust, cooperation, and shared commitment to regional and global peace.





The exercise is expected to enhance mutual understanding and contribute to the broader framework of India’s defence cooperation with friendly foreign nations.





The exercise is being conducted under the framework of Chapter-VII of the United Nations mandate, which governs peacekeeping operations and the use of force in maintaining international peace and security. This adds a layer of legitimacy and global relevance to the exercise, positioning it as part of a wider effort to prepare forces for multinational operations.





In addition to its immediate tactical benefits, CINBAX-II reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia. It is expected to further cement ties between the two nations, contributing to regional stability and collective security.





The exercise also demonstrates India’s proactive role in military diplomacy and its commitment to building partnerships that address evolving global security challenges.





Agencies







