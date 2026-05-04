



'Well connected, divert community funds': Canada intelligence report says Khalistani extremists pose national security threat





Canada’s intelligence agency CSIS has formally identified a small group of Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat, warning of their involvement in violent activities and fundraising, while simultaneously accusing India of covert interference and transnational repression.





The report coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 bombing, underscoring the enduring relevance of this issue.





Canada’s Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), in its 2025 public report, stated that a limited number of Canada-based Khalistani extremists continue to pose a national security threat to Canada and its interests abroad.





The report emphasised that these individuals are engaged in violent extremist activities, using Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, and plan violence, primarily targeting India. It highlighted that their activities remain a persistent concern despite no CBKE-linked attacks occurring in 2025.





The report noted that some extremists are well connected to Canadian citizens who exploit local institutions to advance their agenda. These individuals raise funds from unsuspecting community members, which are then diverted towards violent activities.





CSIS stressed that this network, though small, is capable of sustaining extremist mobilisation and financing, thereby posing risks both domestically and internationally.





The timing of the report is significant, as Canada marked the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history. The attack, carried out by suspects linked to Canada-based Khalistani groups, killed 329 people, most of them Canadian citizens.





The anniversary served as a reminder of the long-standing threat posed by extremist networks operating from Canadian soil.





CSIS clarified that only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists, distinguishing them from peaceful advocates. It stated that non-violent campaigning for the creation of a Khalistan state is not extremism.





Many Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful advocacy, which is recognised as lawful political activity. The agency drew a clear line between violent extremism and non-violent political expression.





Beyond the Khalistani issue, the report also raised concerns about foreign interference. It accused India of engaging in transnational repression and covert influence operations within Canada.





According to CSIS, India has historically cultivated covert ties with Canadian politicians, journalists, and members of the Indo-Canadian community to advance its interests.





The report placed India alongside China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan as states involved in espionage and interference activities in Canada. However, Canadian authorities recently affirmed that there is no current evidence directly linking India to violent activities on Canadian soil.





The report also highlighted broader geopolitical dynamics, noting that foreign interference has become increasingly aggressive in Canada’s political landscape. It warned that such activities undermine democratic institutions, shape public discourse, and erode trust in electoral processes.





CSIS underscored the need for vigilance against both extremist threats and foreign interference, stressing that Canada’s security environment is becoming more complex and multipolar.





CSIS’s 2025 report underscores the dual challenge Canada faces: managing the persistent threat of a small but active group of Khalistani extremists, while also countering foreign interference from multiple states. The agency’s distinction between violent extremism and peaceful advocacy is crucial in maintaining democratic freedoms while addressing security risks.





WION







