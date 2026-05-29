



India is launching a sweeping modernisation of its ageing T-72 tanks under Project Rhino, aiming to extend their service life beyond 2030 with new engines, advanced fire-control systems, enhanced protection, and even conversion into unmanned combat platforms under the Aditi 4.0 initiative, reported TOI.





This upgrade is driven by the need to maintain battlefield parity with China and Pakistan while preparing for the induction of the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV).





The T-72 tank was first inducted into the Indian Army in 1978. At the time, it was considered one of the most advanced armoured fighting vehicles in the world. Armed with a powerful 125 mm gun, equipped with sophisticated fire-control systems, and designed with a low silhouette that made it difficult to target, the tank offered a favourable power-to-weight ratio.





These features gave the Indian Army a significant edge over its adversaries during its early years of service.





In Pakistan, the induction of Chinese-origin Type-59, Type-69, and Type-85 tanks, along with nearly 300 T-80 tanks acquired from Ukraine, marked a shift in regional armoured warfare. However, the combat effectiveness of the T-72 was called into question during the Gulf War of 1991, when modern Western tanks equipped with superior sighting systems, particularly thermal imagers and night-vision devices, decisively outperformed Soviet-era platforms. This exposed the technological gap between the T-72 and newer Western designs.





India subsequently moved to acquire the more modern T-90 tanks, which are based on the T-72 platform. The first batch of 124 T-90 tanks was inducted in 2001, manufactured in Russia. Since then, production has steadily shifted towards indigenous manufacture, culminating in Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) delivering the 1,000th T-90 tank to the Indian Army in May 2026. The T-90 fleet now forms the backbone of India’s armoured formations, complementing the large number of T-72s still in service.





Despite the induction of the T-90, the T-72 remains a critical component of India’s armoured strength, with over 2,000 units still operational. Recognising the need to keep these tanks relevant, the Army launched Project Rhino, its first major attempt at modernising the T-72 fleet.





The program includes fitting the tanks with more powerful engines to improve mobility, advanced fire-control systems to enhance accuracy, and improved protection systems to increase survivability against modern threats.





Importantly, under the Aditi 4.0 challenge initiative, some T-72s could be converted into unmanned combat platforms, reflecting India’s push towards autonomous warfare capabilities.





The upgrades are intended to extend the service life of the T-72 well beyond 2030, ensuring that the tanks remain battle-ready until the induction of the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV).





The FRCV programme, expected to replace the T-72 fleet around 2030, is envisioned as a state-of-the-art main battle tank incorporating advanced technologies, indigenous systems, and modular design for adaptability in diverse combat scenarios.





This modernisation drive is not only about maintaining parity with adversaries but also about leveraging indigenous innovation. By upgrading the T-72s, India ensures that its armoured corps remains capable of countering threats from both China and Pakistan while simultaneously preparing for the next generation of combat vehicles.





The initiative underscores India’s broader defence modernisation strategy, which balances immediate operational needs with long-term technological advancements.





TOI







