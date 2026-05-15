



Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace (FWDA), an Indian AI warfare firm, has announced the establishment of its first international manufacturing node in Portugal for its autonomous combat aircraft, Kaal Bhairava, reported TOI.





This development marks a significant milestone under FWDA’s ambitious ‘Operation 777’ initiative, which seeks to build a global defence technology network originating from India.





The partnership with SKETCHPIXEL LDA, a European technology company specialising in advanced fighter jet simulation systems, represents the first overseas production node for an Indian-designed autonomous combat aircraft.





The collaboration will see SKETCHPIXEL provide simulation technologies, AI integration, communications systems, and interoperability capabilities for the Kaal Bhairava platform. FWDA will retain intellectual property rights over the aircraft’s core autonomous systems and airframe design, ensuring that the technological foundation remains firmly rooted in India.





The Portugal facility is positioned as the first international node under Operation 777, a long-term strategic initiative conceptualised by Suhas Tejaskanda, FWDA’s Founder and CEO. First unveiled during the launch of Kaal Bhairava in 2025, Operation 777 aims to establish manufacturing, integration, and deployment partnerships for Indian-origin autonomous warfare systems across seven continents and seventy-seven countries.





Tejaskanda emphasised that the partnership reflects growing international interest in Indian-designed autonomous warfare systems and highlights the potential of Indian defence technologies in global manufacturing ecosystems.





He explained that Operation 777 is about taking Indian systems beyond borders while building a globally distributed defence technology network. Portugal’s strategic location and access to the NATO ecosystem were cited as key advantages, strengthening FWDA’s entry into European defence networks, collaborative opportunities, and global deployment pathways. The larger vision, according to Tejaskanda, is to help position India among the world’s leading defence exporters.





Kaal Bhairava itself is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) autonomous combat aircraft with a range of 3,000 kilometres and endurance exceeding thirty hours. It features AI-driven target recognition, swarm coordination capabilities, and encrypted communication systems.





The aircraft is designed to operate as part of FWDA’s broader strategy to develop scalable and cost-efficient autonomous warfare technologies. The company is focused on building an ecosystem centred on autonomous airpower, swarm systems, and next-generation air defence solutions, aligning with the global shift towards scalable and lower-cost warfare systems.





The Portugal partnership, as the first overseas node under Operation 777, is expected to pave the way for FWDA to expand its aerospace and defence collaborations across strategic global regions in the coming years.





This initiative underscores India’s growing role in the international defence technology landscape and highlights the country’s ability to export indigenous innovation to global markets.





ET Defence







