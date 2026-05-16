



The Indian Navy has launched the second edition of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative on 16 March 2026, bringing together naval personnel from 16 nations to train, sail, and operate jointly.





This program underscores India’s leadership role in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and advances its vision of SAGAR and MAHASAGAR for regional security and growth.





The commencement of IOS SAGAR 2026 reflects India’s reaffirmed commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. Following India’s assumption of the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in February 2026, this edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations, thereby strengthening multilateral maritime cooperation.





The initiative builds upon India’s long-standing efforts to promote regional stability and reflects the Government’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region, while simultaneously advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.





IOS SAGAR has been designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship. By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability, and a shared understanding of maritime operations. This collaborative approach enhances mutual trust and operational readiness among partner navies.





As part of the current edition, naval personnel from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries will participate in the programme. The initial phase will commence with professional training interactions at Indian Naval training establishments in Kochi.





Here, participants will be exposed to key aspects of naval operations, seamanship practices, and maritime security concepts. This structured training ensures that foreign participants gain a comprehensive understanding of Indian naval procedures and doctrines, thereby laying the foundation for effective joint operations.





Following the training phase, participants will be deployed onboard an Indian Naval Ship. During this stage, international personnel will sail alongside Indian Navy crews and take part in operational activities at sea.





This deployment is intended to provide hands-on experience in real-time maritime operations, fostering interoperability and enhancing tactical coordination. Such joint sailing exercises are crucial for building confidence and strengthening professional linkages among participating nations.





During the voyage, the ship will undertake maritime engagement activities and port visits across the region. These engagements will enable interaction with partner navies and maritime agencies, encouraging the exchange of best practices and fostering a deeper understanding of shared maritime challenges. Port visits will also serve as platforms for cultural diplomacy, professional exchanges, and operational cooperation, thereby reinforcing India’s image as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean.





The IOS SAGAR initiative is not merely a training exercise but a strategic endeavour aimed at consolidating India’s leadership role in regional maritime governance. By hosting multinational crews and facilitating joint operations, India is positioning itself as a stabilising force in the Indian Ocean Region. The initiative also provides a non-coercive alternative to transactional engagements by external powers, thereby reinforcing India’s role as a “force for good” in the Indo-Pacific.





The second edition of IOS SAGAR thus represents a significant step in India’s maritime diplomacy. It strengthens professional linkages, enhances interoperability, and builds a shared understanding of maritime challenges. More importantly, it reflects India’s strategic vision of collective security and growth, ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains a region of peace, stability, and prosperity.





PIB







