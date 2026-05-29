Pinaka MBRL and Akash Air Defence Systems during the Military Parade in May 2026





Armenia’s latest military parade on 28 May 2026 was more than a ceremonial show of strength; it was a calculated geopolitical signal. For the first time, a wide range of Indian-origin defence systems were publicly displayed in Yerevan, underscoring the rapid deepening of defence ties between the two countries.





This event marked India’s emergence as a credible defence exporter and Armenia’s determination to modernise its armed forces amid growing regional tensions.





The parade featured several advanced Indian systems. The Akash air defence system, developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, was a centrepiece. Designed to intercept aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles, Akash’s deployment highlights Armenia’s urgent need to bolster its air defence after vulnerabilities exposed in recent conflicts.





Alongside Akash Air Defence System, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) was showcased. This 155mm artillery gun, jointly developed by DRDO and the Kalyani Group, represents India’s most ambitious indigenous artillery project, offering long-range firepower, automation, and mobility to replace Soviet-era systems.





India’s Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher also rolled through the capital. Pinaka, capable of saturation strikes over large areas, is India’s answer to Russian Grad and Smerch systems. Its export to Armenia marks a milestone in India’s rocket artillery program. The other system on display was ATAGS 155 mm Artillery System, MArG (Mounted Artillery Gun) and Swathi Radar System





Complementing these offensive systems was the Swathi weapon locating radar, which detects and tracks incoming artillery shells, rockets, and mortars. For Armenia, such technology is vital in mountainous terrain where artillery duels dominate. The ALS-50 loitering munitions, often described as “suicide drones”, were another highlight, reflecting India’s entry into the global drone warfare market.





Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) towed 155 mm, 52-calibre howitzer on display





Armenia’s decision to procure Indian systems stems from strategic necessity. Historically reliant on Russian arms, Yerevan has faced supply disruptions due to the Ukraine war, sanctions, and Moscow’s shifting priorities.





India emerged as an attractive alternative, offering affordable, combat-tested systems with fewer political strings attached, faster delivery schedules, and compatibility with Soviet-origin structures. The lessons of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Azerbaijan’s drones and precision artillery exposed Armenia’s weaknesses, have driven this shift. Indian systems such as Akash, Swathi radar, and loitering munitions directly address those gaps.





For India, the parade was a public demonstration of its growing defence export capability. Long one of the world’s largest arms importers, New Delhi is now positioning itself as a defence manufacturing and export hub under the “Make in India” initiative.





Armenia has become a clear example of this transformation, with Indian firms and state-backed defence companies entering active geopolitical markets rather than producing solely for domestic use.





The partnership also expands India’s influence in the South Caucasus, a region traditionally shaped by Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Western powers. Armenia provides India with a strategic foothold in a volatile theatre where Turkey strongly backs Azerbaijan and maintains close defence ties with Pakistan.





Azerbaijan, in turn, has aligned more closely with Islamabad, which does not formally recognise Armenia. Against this backdrop, India’s defence cooperation with Yerevan carries weight far beyond arms sales, serving as a balancing strategy against hostile regional alignments.





The Turkey-Pakistan factor is central to this dynamic. Turkey supplied drones and military support to Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh war, while Pakistan offered diplomatic backing. India’s growing defence relationship with Armenia is therefore seen as part of a broader counterbalance to this bloc.





If Indian systems prove effective in operational conditions, they may attract interest from other nations in Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe seeking alternatives to Russian, Chinese, or Western weapons.





The parade was thus both a symbolic and practical milestone. For Armenia, it signalled a determined military modernisation drive. For India, it was a declaration that its defence industry is ready to compete globally.





Together, the display sent a strategic message to the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Islamic bloc, highlighting how defence cooperation can reshape regional balances.





Agencies







