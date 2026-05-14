



India has achieved a technological milestone that has surprised many observers, particularly in the United States and China, by successfully conducting a long-duration ground test of a scramjet combustor.





The test, carried out deep inside the Scramjet Connect Pipe Test facility in Hyderabad on 9 May, lasted over 1,200 seconds, nearly doubling the duration of a previous trial conducted in January this year. This achievement marks a significant step forward in India’s hypersonic cruise missile development program, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing the result as “a solid foundation for the nation’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Program.”





The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), a primary missile research centre under the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), led the effort. The combustor was designed by DRDL and realised with the involvement of industry partners, reflecting India’s emphasis on building domestic production capacity.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the achievement positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities, though no timeline was specified for integrating the scramjet technology into a deployable weapon system.





The 1,200-second run represents a substantial advance over the earlier 700-second test in January. According to the Ministry of Defence, the improved performance was enabled by a combination of indigenously developed technologies, including a liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, a high-temperature ceramic thermal barrier coating, and advanced manufacturing techniques.





Scramjet engines, which rely on supersonic combustion to generate thrust at hypersonic speeds, differ from conventional rocket engines by drawing oxygen directly from the atmosphere. This places extreme demands on materials and combustion stability, with one of the central engineering challenges being the maintenance of a stable flame as air rushes through the engine at speeds exceeding 0.93 miles per second. Even minor combustion irregularities under such conditions can result in a complete loss of thrust.





To address heat management, DRDO collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology to develop an advanced ceramic thermal barrier coating capable of withstanding temperatures beyond the melting point of steel.





The endothermic fuel developed for the program serves a dual purpose: absorbing heat to cool the combustor while simultaneously improving ignitability under extreme operating conditions.





The SCPT facility in Hyderabad is purpose-built to simulate the high-velocity airflow conditions necessary for hypersonic propulsion research, and the ground tests conducted there have successfully validated both the combustor design and the broader capabilities of the test infrastructure.





Longer engine run times are considered a critical benchmark in hypersonic cruise missile development. Unlike ballistic missiles, which follow a fixed parabolic arc, hypersonic cruise missiles are designed to maintain powered, manoeuvrable flight throughout their trajectory.





This profile demands sustained and stable combustion over extended periods, making the latest test a crucial milestone. The achievement underscores India’s determination to reduce reliance on foreign technology, with the indigenously developed endothermic fuel and thermal coating cited as examples of this approach. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams involved, alongside acknowledgements from academia and industry collaborators.





Hypersonic weapons have become a focus of investment for several major military powers, including the United States, Russia, and China, due to the difficulty of intercepting vehicles that combine high speed with manoeuvrability during flight.





These characteristics limit the effectiveness of existing air defence networks. India’s steady expansion of hypersonic research over recent years has now gained momentum with this breakthrough, positioning the country as a serious contender in one of the most technically demanding domains of modern warfare.





The twenty minutes of sustained scramjet operation in Hyderabad may well have permanently shifted the balance of power in this contested field, signalling India’s arrival as a formidable player in hypersonic weapons development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







