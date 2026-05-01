



India’s defence sector is poised for a dramatic transformation, with a projected ₹15 Lakh Crores revenue opportunity over the next five years, underpinned by rising government spending, indigenisation, and strong global demand.





Exports have already reached ₹38,424 crore, and the government is targeting ₹50,000 crore by FY29, signalling India’s emergence as a significant global arms supplier.





India’s defence industry is undergoing a fundamental shift from being one of the world’s largest arms importers to positioning itself as a credible exporter of military hardware.





This transformation is being driven by the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which places emphasis on indigenisation, domestic manufacturing, and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The sector is now staring at a massive ₹15 trillion revenue opportunity over the next five years, reflecting both domestic demand and international interest in Indian-made systems.





Exports have already surged to ₹38,424 crore, a figure that underscores the growing acceptance of Indian defence products in global markets. Major public sector undertakings such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), along with private sector giants like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), are leading this export push.





Their portfolios include aircraft, electronics, and advanced systems that are increasingly finding buyers abroad, marking a decisive shift in India’s defence trade balance.





The government has set an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by FY29. This target is not only a reflection of India’s growing manufacturing capabilities but also of sustained global demand for cost-effective and reliable military systems.





The export drive is being supported by rising government expenditure on defence, which ensures that domestic manufacturers have the scale and resources to compete internationally. Indigenisation policies are also ensuring that critical technologies are developed within India, reducing vulnerability to external supply chain disruptions.





Global demand for Indian systems is being fuelled by a combination of affordability, reliability, and geopolitical factors. Countries seeking alternatives to traditional suppliers are increasingly turning to India, which offers competitive pricing and a growing reputation for quality. This demand is expected to remain strong, providing Indian companies with a sustained pipeline of opportunities.





The transformation of India’s defence sector into an exporter is not just an economic story but also a strategic one.





By reducing dependence on imports and building a robust export base, India is enhancing its strategic autonomy and strengthening its position in global defence diplomacy.





This shift also aligns with broader national objectives of self-reliance and industrial growth, making defence exports a cornerstone of India’s economic and strategic future.





Agencies







