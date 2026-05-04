



India has taken a decisive step forward in its defence technology program with the successful test of the Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) Phase-II off the Odisha coast.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system is designed to strengthen India’s ability to target enemy ships at extended ranges, marking a significant leap in naval strike capability.





The missile reportedly struck a target 1,500 kilometres away with high accuracy, validating its advanced guidance and flight control systems.





According to this analytical piece by Zee News, the LR-AShM has been engineered to engage fast-moving naval threats, including those travelling at speeds above Mach 5, while itself capable of reaching up to Mach 10 under peak conditions. This speed profile drastically reduces the reaction time available to adversary defence systems.





During the trial, the missile demonstrated its complete flight profile, from launch to impact, maintaining stable performance through complex mid-course manoeuvres and high-speed travel. Its ability to execute precise terminal guidance against moving targets at sea was a critical highlight of the test.





Although DRDO has not yet issued an official statement, visuals of the trial were shared on social media by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described the achievement as a major step forward for India’s defence capabilities and a reflection of the country’s push towards self-reliant military technology. The post emphasised that “India’s hypersonic edge just got sharper,” framing the test as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a future-ready, self-reliant India.





The LR-AShM is a two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic glide weapon developed specifically for the Indian Navy. It is intended to enhance India’s strike capacity in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in contested maritime zones.





The missile employs a hypersonic glide system that follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory at low altitude, performing atmospheric skipping movements that make detection and tracking by conventional radar systems extremely difficult. Its average flight speed of Mach 5 allows rapid coverage of long distances, while peak speeds of Mach 10 provide overwhelming strike velocity.





In its terminal phase, the missile is designed to lock onto both stationary and moving targets, including large naval platforms such as aircraft carriers. It uses indigenously developed sensors to ensure precision targeting during the final approach.





The system has been developed with contributions from DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) and multiple industry partners, underscoring India’s commitment to building advanced defence technologies domestically and reducing reliance on external sources.





This successful test adds another advanced system to India’s defence arsenal, aimed at improving long-range targeting capability and strengthening maritime deterrence. It enhances operational flexibility for the armed forces in strategically important sea zones, reinforcing India’s position in advanced missile development.





The LR-AShM complements existing systems such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, filling a critical gap by offering a non-nuclear, long-range hypersonic strike option against high-value naval assets. With this development, India has sharpened its edge in naval warfare and signalled its determination to remain at the forefront of defence innovation.





Zee News







