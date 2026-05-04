



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has inaugurated a cutting-edge Aerospace Fasteners Facility at its Hyderabad plant, marking a major stride in India’s self-reliance in defence and aerospace manufacturing.





The facility integrates advanced forging and rolling technologies to produce high-performance fasteners from steel, titanium, and superalloys, ensuring reliability under extreme aerospace conditions.





The inauguration took place on Sunday, led by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, with MIDHANI Chairman and Managing Director SVS. Narayana Murty and senior officials in attendance. The event also reflected the Ministry of Defence’s emphasis on strengthening indigenous capabilities in critical aerospace components.





The new facility is equipped with fully automated warm and hot head forging systems, thread rolling machines, and fillet rolling machines, enabling precision, consistency, and efficiency in production. These technologies are essential for manufacturing aerospace-grade fasteners that must withstand demanding operational environments.





MIDHANI will produce a wide range of fasteners, including special steel fasteners for extreme aerospace conditions, titanium fasteners offering superior strength-to-weight ratios, and superalloy fasteners capable of operating in high-temperature and corrosive environments. This diversification ensures compatibility with both defence and civil aerospace platforms.





Stringent quality control protocols are embedded at every stage of production, from raw material inspection to final testing. The facility is supported by comprehensive in-house testing capabilities, including proof load testing, thread profiling, magnetic particle inspection (MPI), coating thickness evaluation, and full material traceability. These measures guarantee compliance with the highest aerospace standards.





A defining feature of the facility is its 100% in-house manufacturing process, covering everything from raw material melting to finished fasteners. This vertical integration reduces dependency on external suppliers and enhances quality assurance. Resident inspection agencies from defence organisations such as DGAQA, the Navy, and missile programs are stationed at the facility, ensuring regulatory compliance and reliability.





The inauguration also highlights MIDHANI’s broader role in India’s aerospace ecosystem. The company has recently delivered indigenously developed superalloys for aero-engines, certified by CEMILAC, which are being integrated into platforms such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and future indigenous engines for the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA programs. This metallurgical expertise directly complements the fasteners facility, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in aerospace manufacturing.





By establishing this advanced facility, MIDHANI is not only meeting immediate defence requirements but also positioning itself as a key supplier for India’s expanding aerospace sector.





The initiative aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ missions, ensuring that critical aerospace components are produced domestically to mitigate risks from global supply chain disruptions.





This milestone underscores India’s determination to build a resilient industrial base for defence and aerospace, with MIDHANI playing a pivotal role in supplying high-performance materials and components for current and future programs.





Agencies







