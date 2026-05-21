



The NIBE PULS rocket artillery system, indigenously produced in India through collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, is capable of delivering devastating precision strikes.





A couple of regiments can unleash 300 rockets at a target such as GHQ Chaklala Cantonment in Rawalpindi in under a minute, with reload times of less than ten minutes, making it one of the fastest and most lethal systems in South Asia.





The Precise and Universal Launch System (PULS), locally manufactured by Nibe Limited, represents a major leap in India’s long-range rocket artillery capabilities. The system is designed to fire multiple classes of munitions, including Accular 122mm rockets with a 35 km range, Accular 160mm rockets with a 40 km range, EXTRA rockets capable of reaching 150 km, and Predator Hawk tactical rockets with a maximum range of 300 km.





In addition, the launcher can deploy SkyStriker loitering munitions, extending its versatility into unmanned aerial strike roles. This modularity allows commanders to tailor firepower to specific mission requirements.





Operationally, the PULS system is mounted on adaptable wheeled or tracked chassis such as the Tatra T815 6×6, ensuring mobility and rapid deployment across varied terrain. A typical firing mission can be executed in under a minute, and the system can be reloaded in less than ten minutes, enabling sustained barrages against high-value targets.





The achieved Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 1.5–2 metres places it among the most accurate rocket artillery platforms globally, a significant improvement over India’s existing Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System, which is primarily designed for area bombardment with shorter ranges.





The Indian Army has already signed contracts worth billions of rupees with NIBE Limited for the procurement of these systems under emergency powers. The collaboration with Elbit Systems ensures advanced technology transfer, enabling India to indigenise production while strengthening its defence industrial base.





This partnership also positions India as a potential exporter of advanced rocket artillery systems, with NIBE having already secured export orders for PULS launchers.





Strategically, the ability of a couple of PULS regiments to fire 300 rockets in under a minute at a target like GHQ Chaklala Cantonment underscores the system’s role in deep-strike capability. Such firepower could neutralise command centres, logistics hubs, and fortified installations in a single coordinated salvo.





The rapid reload cycle ensures that follow-up strikes can be conducted almost immediately, overwhelming enemy defences and disrupting command structures.





The induction of PULS into the Indian Army marks a qualitative shift in India’s artillery doctrine. It bridges the gap between traditional field artillery and heavy ballistic missiles, offering a flexible, rapid-response, and cost-effective precision weapon system. In contested environments, its ability to operate with advanced navigation, command, and control systems ensures resilience against electronic warfare and GPS denial.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







