



India’s pursuit of technical sovereignty in defence production is increasingly colliding with the limits of Transfer of Technology agreements, as supplier nations remain reluctant to share sensitive data. The most recent flashpoint has emerged in negotiations with France over the Rafale fighter aircraft.





Despite India’s plans to acquire 114 multirole fighters for the Air Force and 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Navy, France has refused to provide access to the critical Interface Control Document, citing security concerns.





This refusal has escalated tensions to the point where India has threatened to walk away from the $43 billion deal.





The Interface Control Document (ICD) is indispensable for aircraft operations, as it governs communication and data exchange between radars, sensors, avionics, and mission systems. Without ICD access, India’s ability to integrate indigenous weapons, electronic warfare systems, and mission-specific upgrades is severely constrained. This leaves India dependent on the original equipment manufacturer’s parameters, limiting operational autonomy.





India has long relied on Transfer of Technology agreements to build its defence production base, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. Yet these agreements are inherently restrictive, often imposing conditions on usage, research, and development, while obligating buyers to source materials exclusively from the seller.





Some even include grant-back provisions, requiring buyers to transfer any improvements back to the supplier. Crucially, core technologies such as source code, radar algorithms, EW databases, and propulsion systems are almost always excluded.





India’s insistence on ICD access stems from its categorisation as a moderately sensitive technology. While not as critical as source code or radar algorithms, ICDs are vital for interoperability and integration.





They fall into Layer 3 of technological sensitivity, covering interface integration and interoperability, whereas Layer 5 encompasses the most restricted technologies. ICDs can reveal subsystem relationships and integration logic, which explains suppliers’ caution, but they are not considered core intellectual property.





India is not seeking Rafale’s source code or mission-system architecture. Instead, it wants limited interface-level access to enable indigenous weapon integration, upgrades, and mission customisation. Modern combat platforms are defined as much by software as hardware, and without ICD access, India cannot fully exploit its domestic systems.





Past examples demonstrate the importance of such access. India successfully negotiated ICD-level integration for the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, allowing Israeli avionics, BrahMos and Astra missiles, and indigenous EW systems to be incorporated. Similarly, South Korea managed to integrate indigenous systems into its KF-16 program, despite the United States withholding sensitive radar and engine technologies.





France’s willingness to negotiate ICD access could strengthen its position as a flexible strategic partner. Other buyers, such as the United Arab Emirates, have also sought greater software integration rights in their defence deals with France.





Such concessions could enhance France’s competitiveness in the global market. For India, ICD access would provide deeper technological know-how in avionics, sensors, mission computers, and communication systems, building indigenous expertise in system integration and adaptation.





However, India’s track record in technological absorption remains mixed. The failure of the Kaveri engine programme highlights persistent challenges in mastering advanced propulsion technologies, particularly in hot-section components like single-crystal turbine blades and thermal barrier coatings.





Similarly, India’s experience with the Su-30MKI shows that licensed production did not translate into full autonomy. Russia’s continued control over engines and major systems has left India reliant on external support for spares and upgrades.





Underlying these struggles is India’s limited investment in research and development, its reliance on licensed production, and the late involvement of private industry in defence.





While ICD access for Rafale would be a step forward, it must be accompanied by stronger domestic innovation and absorption capacity. Without this, India risks repeating past patterns of dependence, even with greater interface-level autonomy.





The Rafale ICD issue encapsulates India’s broader challenge: balancing immediate operational needs with long-term ambitions for self-reliance. Access to ICDs would allow India to integrate indigenous systems more effectively, but genuine sovereignty will only come through sustained investment in innovation, design, and manufacturing capabilities.





The current dispute is not just about one aircraft programme; it is about India’s trajectory towards becoming a truly independent defence power.





Agencies







