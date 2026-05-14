Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi with Sibi George, Secretary (West) of MEA





Iran has stated that it would welcome any initiative by India to help defuse tensions in West Asia, with Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi praising New Delhi’s impartial approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.





Speaking to reporters, he remarked that India has always supported peace and remains in favour of dialogue, stressing that Tehran values India’s balanced position at a time of heightened regional instability.





Gharibabadi highlighted the close cultural ties between the two nations, describing India and Iran as “two nations with one culture.” He emphasised that both countries are proud of their heritage and attach great importance to people‑to‑people contacts, which continue to underpin the bilateral relationship.





He reiterated that Tehran would welcome any diplomatic initiative from New Delhi aimed at reducing tensions in the region, noting that “any initiative coming from India will be welcomed.”





On the strategically important Chabahar Port project, Gharibabadi underlined its significance for Tehran and acknowledged India’s strong interest in expanding cooperation. He said the port remains a major priority for Iran and that its future development largely depends on how India chooses to take it forward.





He also praised India’s role within BRICS, expressing hope that the grouping would issue a joint declaration after the meeting. Without naming any country directly, he indicated that one Arab member of BRICS was pushing for language condemning Iran over attacks on neighbouring states.





Addressing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi stated that Iran was prepared to ensure maritime access if the United States removed sanctions, lifted what Tehran describes as a naval blockade, released Iranian funds, and worked towards ending the conflict.





He declared, “Iran is ready to open Hormuz if the US ends the naval blockade, lifts sanctions, releases Iranian money and terminates the war.” He confirmed that Iran and Oman are discussing a mechanism to impose maritime service fees on vessels passing through the Strait, with charges expected to depend on cargo volume and services provided, though the mechanism has not yet been finalised.





He further disclosed that Iran is working closely with India to facilitate the movement of additional Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid continuing tensions in the Gulf.





He noted that around 11 Indian vessels had already passed, stressing that this was not the case with any other country. This development is significant for India, which depends heavily on energy imports routed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes.





On mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, Gharibabadi explained that Pakistan was only the latest among several countries to facilitate contacts between Tehran and Washington. He recalled that Egypt, Qatar, and Oman had previously played similar roles, and welcomed Pakistan’s initiative for peace. He clarified that mediators were only facilitators and not negotiators.





He also reiterated Iran’s openness to discussions on the nuclear issue, including uranium production, enrichment, and stockpiles, but accused the United States and Israel of abandoning diplomacy despite substantial progress in negotiations. He alleged that after progress was made, Washington and Tel Aviv launched attacks on Iran.





Gharibabadi criticised US demands that Iran halt all uranium enrichment and transfer enriched material to the United States, describing the proposal as unacceptable. He asked rhetorically why Iran should send enriched uranium to a country that had launched a full‑fledged war against it, accusing Washington of dictation rather than negotiation.





Warning of a strong response if hostilities resume, he said Tehran would retaliate if the ceasefire collapses. He added that despite lacking sophisticated military equipment, Iran believed its missile capabilities had successfully countered Israel and the United States.





India will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 14 and 15 May, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The meeting will bring together foreign ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries, with Iran’s participation underscoring the importance of multilateral diplomacy in addressing the ongoing crisis in West Asia.





ANI







