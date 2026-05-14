



Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, marking a significant diplomatic moment for Tehran and the wider grouping.





His arrival underscored Iran’s commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and highlighted the country’s intent to play a more active role in shaping the evolving global order.





The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the development through its official handle on X, stating that Araghchi had arrived to join the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, signalling the start of a high-profile engagement.





The visit was preceded by confirmation from Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei, who emphasised the strong partnership between BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.





Baghaei noted that Tehran enjoyed a “good level of cooperation” within these frameworks and expressed anticipation for bilateral meetings, particularly with India, which he described as a “friendly country.” This placed New Delhi firmly at the centre of international relations as it prepared to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 14–15 May, a key milestone in India’s 2026 chairship of the grouping.





Araghchi’s arrival came at a critical juncture, following months of intense diplomatic activity between him and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Since hostilities erupted in West Asia on 28 February, the two leaders have engaged in at least four high-level discussions.





These talks focused on the worsening regional situation, with Araghchi advocating for BRICS collaboration to safeguard international order while reaffirming Tehran’s “legitimate right of self-defence.” His emphasis on multilateral engagement reflects Iran’s broader diplomatic push to ensure that platforms such as BRICS contribute constructively to regional and global stability.





The rapport between Araghchi and Jaishankar builds upon a foundation established during the Iranian Foreign Minister’s inaugural visit to India in May 2025. At that time, he co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.





That visit also included high-level interactions with President Droupadi Murmu, underscoring the depth of bilateral ties. By returning to New Delhi, Araghchi sought to expand upon these established connections, exploring new avenues to strengthen political, strategic, and economic relations within the enlarged BRICS framework.





The timing of this visit is diplomatically significant, as BRICS has expanded to include eleven major emerging economies and developing countries, among them India, Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.





This enlarged grouping provides Tehran with an opportunity to engage with influential regional players and global powers simultaneously. Against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia crisis, Araghchi’s presence in New Delhi is being viewed as part of Iran’s broader effort to shape the regional conversation through multilateral platforms, while also reinforcing bilateral ties with India at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension.





ANI







