



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held substantive discussions with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola in New Delhi on Wednesday, reviewing the full spectrum of the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





The meeting underscored the importance of institutional mechanisms to intensify bilateral interactions and highlighted the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across multiple domains. Jaishankar, in a post on X, expressed satisfaction at meeting Lamola and emphasised the need to deepen collaboration while also addressing multilateral issues of mutual interest.





He noted that both sides agreed on the necessity of strengthening dialogue and coordination through structured frameworks that would ensure continuity and progress in the partnership.





Ronald Lamola, in his remarks, extended gratitude to Jaishankar and the Government of India for hosting the South African delegation and for India’s role in promoting international discourse on forward-looking issues.





He particularly acknowledged India’s efforts in convening the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, which he described as a vital platform for shaping global conversations. Lamola reaffirmed that South Africa and India have enjoyed close and meaningful relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties over three decades ago, stressing that the relationship holds significant value for South Africa.





He reiterated his country’s commitment to deepening and strengthening bilateral ties, ensuring that the partnership reaches its full potential for the benefit of both populations.





Lamola expressed confidence that these high-level deliberations would further cultivate strategic synergy not only between India and South Africa but also among BRICS member states, partner countries, and international stakeholders.





He highlighted the importance of principled engagement and collaborative resolve in shaping a global architecture that is both sustainable and equitable. In his post on X, Lamola noted that the BRICS gathering in New Delhi, hosted under India’s chairship, comes at a critical juncture for the global community.





The meeting is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability (BRICS),” which reflects the collective aspiration to secure a future that honours the aspirations of all nations.





The dialogue between Jaishankar and Lamola also reaffirmed the historical depth of India-South Africa relations, rooted in shared struggles and solidarity, and now evolving into a modern strategic partnership.





The discussions are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and multilateral coordination, particularly within the BRICS framework. Both leaders underscored the importance of aligning their efforts to address pressing global challenges, including sustainable development, equitable growth, and reform of international institutions to better reflect contemporary realities.





The meeting thus marked another step in consolidating the India-South Africa partnership and reinforcing their joint role in shaping the future of global governance.





ANI







