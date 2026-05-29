From the Pic, it can be inferred the explosion occurred in the 2nd stage and spread downward





Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket suffered a major setback on Thursday when it exploded during a hotfire test at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The incident was captured on video, showing smoke emerging from beneath the towering 98‑metre rocket before it combusted into a massive fireball. Fortunately, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, and all personnel were accounted for.





In a brief statement posted on X, Blue Origin acknowledged the anomaly, noting that investigations were already underway to determine the root cause. Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder, described the day as “very rough” but vowed to rebuild whatever was necessary and continue pursuing the company’s ambitious spaceflight goals. He emphasised that setbacks were part of the journey, stating, “It’s worth it.”





Florida congressman Mike Haridopolos, whose district includes Cape Canaveral, expressed relief that there were no casualties. He praised the swift response of first responders, engineers, and launch crews, and confirmed that he had been in contact with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman regarding the incident.





Isaacman himself remarked that “spaceflight is unforgiving” and highlighted the extraordinary difficulty of developing new heavy‑lift launch capabilities. He assured that NASA would work with Blue Origin to support a thorough investigation and assess the impact on upcoming missions.





Elon Musk, founder of rival company SpaceX, offered his condolences, calling the accident “most unfortunate.” His remarks underscored the inherent risks of space exploration, where even the most advanced technologies can face unexpected failures.





The explosion adds to a series of challenges for Blue Origin’s New Glenn programme. Just last month, the rocket failed to deliver a communications satellite for AST SpaceMobile into its intended orbit. Although the booster was successfully recovered and reused, the mission was deemed incomplete.





The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) subsequently required Blue Origin to conduct a mishap investigation. Earlier this month, the company reported that the investigation had been completed, with corrective measures implemented. The issue had been traced to thermal conditions that prevented one of the rocket’s engines from achieving full thrust.





The New Glenn rocket is central to Blue Origin’s long‑term ambitions, including its collaboration with NASA on the Artemis lunar missions. The company has positioned the rocket as a cornerstone of future heavy‑lift capabilities, designed to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy and Starship. Thursday’s explosion, however, represents a significant setback, raising questions about timelines and reliability.





Despite the challenges, Blue Origin remains committed to advancing its technology. The company has invested heavily in reusable launch systems, aiming to reduce costs and increase access to space. The successful recovery of the New Glenn booster in previous missions demonstrates progress in this area, even as payload delivery issues persist.





Industry analysts note that such failures, while costly, are not uncommon in the development of new rockets. SpaceX itself faced multiple explosions during its early years before achieving consistent success. Blue Origin’s determination to continue testing and refining its systems reflects the broader reality of space exploration: progress often comes through trial, error, and resilience.





The incident will likely delay upcoming missions, but Blue Origin’s leadership has signalled that the programme will press forward. The company’s partnership with NASA on lunar lander development remains intact, though the timeline may need reassessment. For now, the focus will be on identifying the precise cause of the explosion and ensuring corrective measures are robust enough to prevent recurrence.





Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, once seen as a symbol of the company’s leap into large‑scale orbital missions, now faces renewed scrutiny. Yet, as Bezos and Isaacman both emphasised, the pursuit of spaceflight is inherently difficult and fraught with risks. The coming months will reveal whether Blue Origin can overcome this latest setback and reaffirm its place in the competitive landscape of modern space exploration.





AFP







