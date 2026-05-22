



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has confirmed that the new two‑seat Su‑57D Felon stealth fighter completed its maiden flight on 19 May 2026, piloted by Sukhoi chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan.





The aircraft introduces a tandem cockpit, intended to serve as both a combat trainer and a command‑and‑control platform, with export ambitions targeting Algeria, India, and North Korea.





The Su‑57D represents a significant evolution of Russia’s fifth‑generation fighter programme. The elongated canopy and raised second cockpit behind the pilot mark the most visible changes, requiring internal redesigns of avionics and fuel systems.





While these modifications may impose penalties on stealth shaping, they enable new operational roles. The second crew member is expected to manage electronic warfare, drone control, and mission coordination, while the pilot focuses on flying and combat tasks. This mirrors China’s J‑20S twin‑seat variant and aligns with U.S. Next Generation Air Dominance concepts.





The first flight was conducted in accordance with mission requirements, with official footage released by TV Zvezda and ROSTEC. Denis Manturov, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that the aircraft combines combat capabilities with those of a trainer and command platform.





Vadim Badekha, CEO of UAC, highlighted its export potential, noting that the two‑seat version could significantly boost international sales. ROSTEC described the Su‑57D as a multirole aircraft capable of engaging air, ground, and sea targets around the clock, even in adverse weather and heavy jamming environments.





Russia has already tested pairing the baseline Su‑57 with the S‑70 Okhotnik‑B unmanned combat air vehicle, making the Su‑57D particularly relevant for manned‑unmanned teaming. The second crew member could act as a controller for loyal wingman drones, creating a unified information and control space.





This capability is seen as essential for future air combat, where networked operations and electronic warfare play decisive roles.





Export ambitions are central to the Su‑57D program. India, which previously withdrew from the Indo‑Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project due to the absence of a two‑seat option, may now reconsider.





The Su‑57D directly addresses India’s longstanding preference for a twin‑seat fighter, potentially bridging the gap until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft enters service in the mid‑2030s. Algeria has been reported as an early potential customer, while North Korea has also been mentioned. Russia hopes the Su‑57D will appeal to nations unable to access Western aircraft such as the F‑35.





Despite these ambitions, challenges remain. Russia’s fighter industry continues to face sanctions, limited production capacity, and difficulties sourcing components. A prototype’s first flight does not guarantee serial production or operational deployment.





Moscow must demonstrate that it can build the aircraft in meaningful numbers, integrate advanced mission systems, and effectively pair it with unmanned platforms. The ongoing war in Ukraine and economic pressures further complicate these efforts.





Nevertheless, the Su‑57D signals Russia’s recognition of where air combat is heading. By introducing a twin‑seat stealth fighter designed for drone warfare and command‑and‑control roles, Russia positions itself alongside China in developing next‑generation operational concepts.





For NATO and the U.S. Air Force, the Su‑57D serves as a reminder that Russia continues to innovate despite constraints, aiming to remain competitive in the evolving landscape of airpower.

















Alternative Headline:





Russia’s Su‑57D Twin‑Seat Stealth Fighter Takes Flight, Targeting Export Markets And Drone Warfare Integration