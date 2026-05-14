



L&T Technology Services Ltd, Bangalore has been formally selected by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) as the single vendor for the design and development of Mission Data Preparation Software (Phase‑1) for the TEJAS MK-2 and its future variants, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous fighter jet program.





This decision strengthens the software backbone of the aircraft and ensures continuity for future upgrades.





The Mission Data Preparation Software is a critical element in modern combat aircraft operations. It enables the generation, validation, and integration of mission‑specific data packages that feed into avionics, sensors, and weapon systems.





For the TEJAS MK-2, which is designed as a Medium Weight Fighter with enhanced payload, range, and avionics compared to the MK-1A, this software will be indispensable in ensuring seamless mission planning and execution.





By selecting L&T Technology Services Ltd as the single vendor, ADA has ensured that the development process will be streamlined, with accountability and technical expertise concentrated in one organisation.





Phase‑1 of the program will focus on the core architecture and baseline functionalities of the software. This includes the design of mission planning modules, threat libraries, electronic warfare data integration, and compatibility with the aircraft’s onboard systems.





The software will also be designed to support future variants of the TEJAS MK-2, ensuring scalability and adaptability as new sensors, weapons, and avionics are introduced. This forward‑looking approach reflects ADA’s intent to build a sustainable ecosystem for mission data management across India’s fighter fleet.





L&T Technology Services Ltd, headquartered in Bangalore, brings considerable experience in aerospace software engineering, systems integration, and defence technology solutions. The company has previously collaborated with both domestic and international defence organisations, and its selection underscores the growing role of private industry in India’s defence modernisation.





Bangalore, already the hub of India’s aerospace development, will see further consolidation of its role as the centre for advanced combat aircraft software development.





The TEJAS MK-2 program itself is a cornerstone of India’s efforts to field a modern, indigenous fighter jet capable of replacing ageing fleets such as the Mirage‑2000 and Jaguar. With a more powerful GE‑F414 engine, advanced avionics, and expanded weapons carriage, the MK-2 is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities.





The Mission Data Preparation Software will be central to unlocking these capabilities, allowing pilots to tailor missions with precision and integrate real‑time intelligence into their sorties.





This development also aligns with India’s broader push towards self‑reliance in defence technology. By entrusting a domestic private‑sector company with such a critical task, ADA is reinforcing the policy of involving industry partners in high‑end defence projects.





It ensures that intellectual property, technical know‑how, and operational expertise remain within the country, reducing dependence on foreign vendors for mission‑critical systems.





The announcement represents not just a software contract but a strategic step in building the digital foundation of India’s next‑generation fighter aircraft. As Phase‑1 progresses, it will lay the groundwork for subsequent phases that will expand the software’s capabilities, integrate advanced artificial intelligence modules, and ensure interoperability with other platforms in the Indian Air Force’s inventory.





The success of this initiative will be a key determinant in the operational readiness of the TEJAS MK-2 and its variants.





Agencies







