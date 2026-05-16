



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and also held a bilateral discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 13 May.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks covered multiple aspects of the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





These included trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, and the facilitation of mobility for skills and talents. The two sides also exchanged views on global and multilateral issues of mutual interest, reflecting the depth of their strategic engagement.





During his visit, Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 May. He briefed the Prime Minister on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the Annual Summit held in December 2025.





The discussions extended to regional and global matters, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine and developments in West Asia and the Middle East. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy, underlining New Delhi’s emphasis on peaceful resolution of conflicts.





The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting produced a Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document that highlighted the diversity of societies and civilisations represented within the grouping. The ministers noted that BRICS members are affected differently by unjustified unilateral protectionist measures that contravene WTO rules.





They agreed that BRICS should focus on promoting a fair, stable, and predictable environment conducive to mutually beneficial sustainable development. This collective stance reflects the bloc’s determination to resist protectionism and strengthen multilateralism.





A key emphasis of the meeting was the importance of building resilient, reliable, and stable supply chains. The ministers agreed that BRICS should work towards enabling broader and more equitable participation of developing economies in higher-value segments of global manufacturing and production.





This would be achieved through initiatives in trade and investment, industrial cooperation, complementary production capacities, and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms aligned with national priorities. Such measures are expected to enhance economic resilience and mitigate the impacts of multiple disruptions affecting the global economy.





Lavrov’s engagements in New Delhi thus reinforced the strategic partnership between India and Russia while also contributing to shaping the collective vision of BRICS.





The discussions underscored the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, advancing multilateral cooperation, and promoting a more balanced and inclusive global order.





ANI







