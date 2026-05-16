



Rajasthan has taken a decisive step towards strengthening its industrial base with the inauguration of its first semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presided over the event virtually from his residence, highlighting that the state government has implemented thirty‑five policies over the past two years to encourage investment and create an industry‑friendly environment.





He emphasised Rajasthan’s commitment to positioning itself as a major industrial destination, with the semiconductor cluster serving as a landmark achievement in this journey.





The chief minister noted that work is progressing on connecting Rajasthan with Delhi through the Regional Rapid Transit System via Haryana, alongside efforts to implement the Yamuna water agreement.





He also announced plans to establish a major industrial area near Bandikui in Alwar district, signalling the state’s broader industrial expansion strategy. Sharma underscored Rajasthan’s rapid advances in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, as part of its ambition to become a leader in the energy sector.





The inauguration ceremony also marked the launch and foundation laying of several projects in Khairthal‑Tijara district. These included the Elsina Electronics Complex and a 34 MLD sewage treatment plant, reflecting the state’s integrated approach to industrial and infrastructural development. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav attended the programme virtually, lending national weight to the occasion.





Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the growing importance of semiconductor manufacturing for India, noting that the country now has twelve semiconductor plants producing chips for a wide range of devices.





He pointed out that electronics manufacturing in India has increased six‑fold over the past twelve years to reach ₹13 lakh crore, with mobile phones emerging as the nation’s top export commodity. Vaishnaw further stated that the Bhiwadi electronics manufacturing cluster involves an investment of ₹1,200 crore and is expected to generate employment for around 2,500 people.





Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reinforced the government’s commitment to developing Bhiwadi as a manufacturing hub, particularly in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, alongside the automobile sector. His remarks underscored the strategic intent to make Bhiwadi a focal point for advanced manufacturing in northern India, complementing the state’s wider industrial ambitions.





The inauguration of Rajasthan’s first semiconductor cluster represents a significant milestone in India’s broader semiconductor mission, aligning with national efforts to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.





With substantial investment, job creation, and infrastructural expansion, Bhiwadi is poised to emerge as a critical node in India’s semiconductor and electronics value chain.





PTI







