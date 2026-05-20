



Maharashtra‑based NIBE Ltd has successfully conducted the test firing of the Suryastra (PULS) Multiple Launch Rocket System at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, achieving an exceptional Circular Error Probable of 1.5–2 metres, a level of precision that places the system among the most accurate rocket artillery platforms globally.





This milestone underscores India’s growing ability to indigenise advanced rocket artillery systems through strategic partnerships and domestic manufacturing.





The Suryastra system, locally manufactured by Nibe Ltd under a technical collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, represents a significant leap in India’s artillery capabilities.





The PULS platform is designed to deliver precision strikes across a wide range of distances, with the ability to engage targets up to 300 kilometres away.





Its modular design allows it to fire different classes of munitions, including the Accular 122mm rockets with a 35‑kilometre range, Accular 160mm rockets with a 40‑kilometre range, EXTRA rockets capable of reaching 150 kilometres, and the Predator Hawk with a maximum range of 300 kilometres. In addition, the system can deploy SkyStriker loitering munitions, extending its versatility into unmanned aerial strike roles.





The test at Chandipur validated the system’s accuracy and reliability, with the achieved CEP of 1.5–2 metres demonstrating its ability to deliver precision effects against high‑value targets. This performance is particularly notable when compared to India’s existing Pinaka Multi‑Barrel Rocket Launcher System, which is primarily designed for area bombardment with a shorter range of around 37.5 kilometres.





While Pinaka remains a robust battlefield system, Suryastra’s precision and extended reach mark a qualitative shift towards long‑range, high‑accuracy strike capabilities.





Nibe Ltd’s collaboration with Elbit Systems has been structured to maximise technology transfer and domestic production, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The agreement includes licensing and transfer of technology, enabling Nibe to undertake assembly, integration, and eventual full‑scale production of the system within India.





This not only strengthens India’s defence industrial base but also positions Nibe as a potential exporter of advanced rocket artillery systems. In fact, Nibe has already secured export orders for PULS launchers, signalling its emergence as a credible player in the global defence market.





Operationally, the Suryastra system is mounted on adaptable wheeled or tracked chassis such as the Tatra T815 6×6, providing mobility and rapid deployment. Its advanced navigation, command, and control systems allow firing missions to be executed in under a minute, ensuring responsiveness in dynamic battlefield conditions.





The ability to fire both unguided and precision‑guided rockets from a single platform enhances flexibility, while the integration of loitering munitions adds a new dimension to its strike profile.





The successful test firing at Chandipur is therefore more than a technical validation; it is a strategic signal of India’s intent to field advanced precision strike systems that can deter adversaries and provide the armed forces with scalable options for both conventional and asymmetric warfare.





With its demonstrated accuracy, extended range, and modularity, the Suryastra MLRS is poised to complement existing artillery assets and redefine India’s rocket artillery doctrine.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







