



Nepal has formally objected to India and China conducting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass in 2026, claiming the territory belongs to Kathmandu under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.





India has rejected these claims, stating the route has been used since 1954 and that Nepal’s assertions are neither justified nor based on historical facts. The dispute has reignited longstanding tensions over the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura region.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasising that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, lying east of the Mahakali river, are inseparable parts of Nepal. It reiterated that the government had not been consulted on the decision to conduct the pilgrimage through Lipulekh and described the move as unacceptable.





Kathmandu stressed that it had conveyed its concerns to both India and China, urging them to refrain from activities such as road construction, border trade, and religious pilgrimages in the disputed area.





The Nepalese government highlighted its commitment to resolving the border issue through diplomatic channels, citing historical agreements, maps, and proofs. It underscored that the matter should be settled in view of the close and friendly relations between Nepal and India.





The statement also noted that China had been informed of Nepal’s position, with Kathmandu describing Beijing as a friendly country.





India, however, responded firmly. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated that Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, and the pilgrimage through this corridor has continued for decades. India rejected Nepal’s territorial claims, calling them neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. It described Nepal’s unilateral enlargement of claims as untenable, while reiterating that India remains open to constructive dialogue on outstanding boundary issues.





The controversy follows India’s announcement on 30 April that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place between June and August 2026 via two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.





Around 1,000 pilgrims are expected to travel in batches, coordinated with China. Registrations have already opened, with the pilgrimage resuming last year after a five-year gap as part of efforts to normalise India-China relations.





Nepal’s objections are not new. In May 2020, the K.P. Oli-led government included Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its official map, escalating tensions with India.





The move came after India inaugurated an 80-km road linking Dharchula to Lipulekh Pass, which Nepal protested as a unilateral act. The dispute has since remained a sensitive issue in bilateral relations, with Kathmandu consistently opposing Indian activities in the region.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra itself holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, as Mount Kailash is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva and Mansarovar Lake is considered sacred.





The pilgrimage has historically been a symbol of spiritual devotion, but the geopolitical dispute over Lipulekh has increasingly overshadowed its religious dimension.





The latest objection by Nepal, coupled with India’s rebuttal, signals that the territorial dispute remains unresolved and continues to complicate regional diplomacy. While both sides emphasise dialogue, the issue of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura persists as a flashpoint in India-Nepal relations, now further complicated by China’s involvement in facilitating the pilgrimage.





Agencies







