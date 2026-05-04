



India has firmly rejected Nepal’s latest territorial claims over Lipulekh Pass, calling them “untenable” and historically unfounded, while reiterating that the route has been used for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954.





The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain open for resolving boundary issues, but unilateral cartographic assertions will not be accepted.





India responded strongly to Nepal’s objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra being conducted via Lipulekh Pass. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the route has been a long-standing corridor for the pilgrimage since 1954, and the practice of using it has continued for decades. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that this is not a new development, but rather a continuation of established tradition.





India rejected Nepal’s territorial claims outright, stating that such assertions are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Jaiswal described Nepal’s move as a unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims, which India considers untenable. He reiterated that India’s position on the matter has been consistent and clear over the years.





The MEA also underlined that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all bilateral issues, including boundary disputes. Jaiswal emphasised that agreed outstanding boundary issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not unilateral actions.





This statement reflects India’s willingness to engage but also its firm rejection of Nepal’s cartographic claims.





Nepal had recently sent diplomatic notes to both India and China, formally objecting to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh. Kathmandu claimed that the region lies within its sovereign territory and insisted that it had not been consulted before the route was finalised. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry described Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani as inseparable parts of its territory, citing the 1816 Sugauli Treaty as the basis of its claim.





India recalled that this dispute is not new. Back in May 2020, under the KP Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal issued a revised map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment.





India had firmly rejected that move, stating that the unilateral act was not based on historical facts and evidence. At the time, India had also pointed out that such actions were contrary to bilateral understandings to resolve boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue.





The current row comes amid preparations for the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which India announced will take place between June and August via two routes—Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.





China has also been involved in facilitating the pilgrimage, with coordination between New Delhi and Beijing. Nepal’s objection highlights its continuing sensitivity over the Himalayan corridor, which it claims as part of its sovereign territory.





The Lipulekh Pass, located at an altitude of around 17,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, has long been a vital route for pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet.





The pilgrimage holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, making the route strategically and culturally important. India’s firm stance underscores its unwillingness to concede ground on what it views as historically established practice and territory.





ANI







