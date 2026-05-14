



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully arrested wanted narco‑terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera after securing his extradition from Portugal, marking a significant breakthrough in India’s fight against Pakistan‑backed narcotics and cross‑border terrorism.





Shera, a native of Amritsar, was taken into custody at Delhi airport today following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.





Shera had absconded to Portugal in 2020 after a non‑bailable warrant was issued against him, and an Interpol Red Notice was subsequently activated in June 2021. His extradition was facilitated through close coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, the Union Home Ministry, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, underscoring India’s persistent diplomatic push to bring high‑profile fugitives to justice.





Upon arrival in Delhi, he was immediately apprehended by an NIA team and produced before the Patiala House Court.





Investigations revealed that Shera was the mastermind of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror‑financing case, orchestrating a Punjab‑based narco‑terror module. He allegedly coordinated the smuggling of large quantities of heroin from Pakistan into Punjab, oversaw its distribution, and channelled the proceeds through hawala networks to HM operatives in Pakistan and Kashmir.





These funds were used to sustain militant operations, procure arms, and finance terror activities in the Valley. Shera is also accused of forming a dedicated gang of associates in Punjab to execute this conspiracy, ensuring the trafficking, collection of drug money, and transfer of funds to handlers across the border.





The case originated with the Punjab Police following the arrest of HM over ground worker Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, a close aide of slain terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. During that operation, authorities recovered ₹29 lakh in drug proceeds from Shergojri’s possession.





Subsequent investigations led to the seizure of another ₹32 lakh from Punjab‑based members of Shera’s network, further exposing the scale of the narco‑terror racket. These recoveries highlighted the systematic manner in which drug money was being funnelled to sustain HM’s terror activities.





Shera’s close links with Pakistan‑based HM operatives were well‑established, and his network was described as a sophisticated enterprise that combined narcotics trafficking with terror financing.





His arrest is being hailed as a major shot in the arm for NIA’s ongoing crackdown against Pakistan‑backed narco‑terror modules, which have increasingly relied on drug smuggling to fund militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir.





Officials emphasised that the extradition represents a significant victory in dismantling cross‑border terror financing networks and demonstrates India’s ability to pursue fugitives internationally.





The NIA is expected to intensify its investigation into Shera’s network, focusing on the financial trails, associates in Punjab, and handlers in Pakistan. His custodial interrogation is likely to yield further insights into the operational linkages between narcotics trafficking and terror financing, strengthening India’s case against Pakistan‑sponsored modules operating across the border.





Agencies







