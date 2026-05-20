



Nordic nations joined India in strongly condemning terrorism during the third India‑Nordic Summit held in Oslo, with leaders issuing a joint statement that denounced the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and the Red Fort blast in New Delhi in November 2025.





The statement underscored a united stance against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross‑border terrorism, and called for decisive and coordinated international efforts to combat the menace in accordance with international law.





The leaders stressed the need for concerted action against terrorists and groups listed under the United Nations Security Council 1267 sanctions regime, as well as their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, backers and financiers.





The summit agreed to enhance cooperation in countering violent radicalisation and extremism, tackling terrorist recruitment, and preventing the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. A strong emphasis was placed on combating terror financing, promoting internationally agreed anti‑money laundering standards, and continuing active measures to disrupt financing channels through mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to sustained international collaboration in order to dismantle networks that enable terrorism.





Beyond security concerns, the summit also focused on strengthening cooperation in the sustainable blue economy sector. Leaders highlighted its potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, improve nutrition, and ensure healthy oceans and food security. India and the Nordic countries agreed to deepen collaboration in transforming the shipping industry towards low‑carbon operations, with technology transfer and the exchange of best practices forming the backbone of this partnership.





They also committed to pursuing cooperation in sustainable ship recycling activities, particularly through the implementation of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.





The joint statement reaffirmed the leaders’ commitment to addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution in a comprehensive and integrated manner, aligned with international obligations and national circumstances.





This was framed as part of their broader support for multilateralism, underscoring the importance of collective action in tackling global environmental challenges. Maritime and shipbuilding collaboration was also proposed between shipowners and shipyards in India and the Nordic countries, with the aim of advancing mutual interests in sustainable practices.





Defence cooperation featured prominently in the summit discussions, with leaders noting the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties. They underlined the importance of defence industrial collaboration, particularly in the supply of essential components and equipment.





Nordic defence firms were acknowledged as potential investors in India’s defence sector, with opportunities highlighted through the 100 per cent foreign direct investment permitted in India’s defence industrial corridors. This was seen as a significant step towards strengthening defence industrial partnerships and expanding the scope of cooperation between India and the Nordic nations.





The summit thus combined a strong security agenda with forward‑looking economic, environmental and defence cooperation, reflecting the multifaceted nature of India’s engagement with the Nordic region. The condemnation of terrorism was matched by a commitment to sustainable development and industrial collaboration, positioning the partnership as both principled and pragmatic in addressing contemporary global challenges.





ANI







