



India is accelerating the Middle East‑India Deep‑water Pipeline (MEIDP), a ₹40,000–43,000 crore subsea project linking Oman to Gujarat, designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and secure uninterrupted gas supplies.





The 2,000‑km pipeline, one of the deepest ever attempted globally, is being framed as both an energy infrastructure milestone and a national security imperative.





India’s energy security has been repeatedly tested by disruptions in West Asia, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during recent conflicts. Nearly two‑thirds of India’s LNG imports transit this chokepoint, making the economy acutely vulnerable to maritime instability.





Fertiliser plants, power generation systems, and industrial operations are directly exposed to supply shocks, while elevated crude prices have already driven the import bill higher. Against this backdrop, the MEIDP has been revived as a strategic response to bypass tanker dependence and ensure a stable flow of natural gas.





The proposed pipeline will run approximately 2,000 kilometres under the Arabian Sea, connecting Oman’s coast directly to Gujarat. At its maximum depth, it will reach nearly 3,450 metres below sea level, positioning it among the most technically challenging subsea pipelines ever attempted. Preliminary validation has already been undertaken, with South Asia Gas Enterprise (SAGE) laying test sections to study seabed conditions.





The project is expected to deliver around 31 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of natural gas, a significant contribution to India’s rising demand, which is projected to reach 290–300 mmscmd by 2030.





The estimated cost of ₹40,000–43,000 crore (about $4.7–4.8 billion) reflects the scale and complexity of the venture. Construction is projected to take five to seven years once formal approval is granted. State‑run enterprises including GAIL, Engineers India, and Indian Oil Corporation are preparing a detailed feasibility report, which will form the basis for government‑level negotiations with Oman on supply arrangements, financing, and execution. The route is deliberately designed to bypass geopolitically sensitive corridors, reducing exposure to maritime bottlenecks and transit nations.





The pipeline is not merely an engineering project but a strategic exercise in national resilience. By securing direct access to Gulf gas reserves, India aims to moderate LNG price volatility, reduce forex outflows, and build long‑term stability into its energy basket.





The fertiliser sector alone consumes nearly 50 mmscmd of natural gas, underscoring the importance of reliable supply. Expanding city gas distribution networks across Indian urban centres further add structural demand, which pipeline gas could meet at more competitive rates compared to volatile spot markets.





The Hormuz crisis has elevated the MEIDP from a long‑standing proposal to a matter of urgent national security. With Asian spot LNG prices having spiked from $10–12 per MMBtu to $24–25 during recent disruptions, the economic rationale for a dedicated subsea pipeline has become compelling.





The project also reflects India’s intent to close the resilience gap with manufacturing rivals such as China, which has invested heavily in pipeline infrastructure to secure energy flows.





If realised, the MEIDP will stand as one of the world’s deepest and most ambitious subsea pipelines, symbolising India’s determination to insulate its economy from external shocks and assert greater control over its energy future.





It represents a fusion of engineering innovation and strategic foresight, aimed at ensuring that India’s growth trajectory remains shielded from the volatility of global energy markets.





Agencies







