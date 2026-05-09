



Operation Sindoor commenced at precisely 1:05 a.m. on 7 May 2025 with a surgical and high‑intensity destruction of carefully selected terrorist infrastructure. This strike was conceived as a direct and decisive response to the cowardly carnage at Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, orchestrated by cross‑border terrorists.





The operation represented far more than a tactical retaliation; it marked a paradigm shift in India’s politico‑military mindset and doctrine, and is now widely regarded as a watershed moment in the country’s approach to national security.





For decades, India’s historical posture of “reactive restraint” had provided the rationale for what was often described as a “dossier approach”. Military inaction was portrayed as extraordinary restraint, a stance frequently encouraged and lauded by Western powers.





This restraint was reinforced by persistent “what if” loops about striking terror targets inside a nuclear‑armed adversary, which ultimately paralysed decision‑makers and prevented decisive military action. Operation Sindoor broke this cycle, demonstrating that India was prepared to act with precision and resolve despite the nuclear backdrop.





The operation also pivoted and reinforced the “zero tolerance” policy declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Post‑Sindoor, any act of cross‑border terrorism was to be considered an “act of war”, thereby elevating the threshold of India’s response and signalling a fundamental doctrinal change.





This declaration was not rhetorical but operational, as the strikes showcased India’s ability to deliver calibrated force at the time and place of its choosing, without being deterred by external narratives or adversary threats.





Beyond the immediate tactical success, Operation Sindoor has been described by senior military leaders as a defining chapter in India’s defence evolution. It validated the credibility of indigenous weapon systems, precision strike capabilities, and the integration of tri‑service operations.





It also demonstrated India’s willingness to abandon the shackles of reactive restraint and embrace a proactive doctrine that treats terrorism as a direct assault on sovereignty.





The operation thus stands as a turning point in India’s defence posture, reshaping the strategic calculus in South Asia and reinforcing the principle that national security will be defended decisively, responsibly, and without hesitation.





Agencies







