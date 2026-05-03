



Operation Sindoor marked a watershed in India’s counter-terror doctrine, transforming the nation’s response from reactive restraint to decisive, integrated military action.





One year on, its impact is visible in strengthened defence capabilities, strategic infrastructure, and a clear message of zero tolerance toward terrorism.





India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025 in direct response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam massacre of 22 April, which claimed twenty-six lives, mostly tourists. The strikes destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over a hundred militants.





For the first time since 1971, India struck deep into Pakistan’s Punjab province, targeting camps in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber. Rafale jets armed with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs led the precision strikes, while electronic warfare systems jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence grid.





Indigenous Akash missiles intercepted retaliatory drones, exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s air defence and damaging nearly a fifth of its air force infrastructure.





The operation was deliberately halted on India’s terms after four days of intense clashes, underscoring that New Delhi was prepared for a prolonged conflict but chose calibrated restraint.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that India did not succumb to Pakistan’s nuclear threats, exposing the “nuclear bluff” and asserting that terrorism would henceforth be treated as an act of war.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the attackers had attempted to “wipe the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters,” but India responded by destroying the headquarters of terror, signalling a new red line in deterrence.





Over the past year, Operation Sindoor has catalysed major advancements. India reinforced its air defence with multi-layered systems integrating S-400 squadrons, Barak-8 missiles, and indigenous interceptors under the Sudarshan program.





Indigenous defence production surged, with drones, precision-guided munitions, and advanced missile systems entering service. Border surveillance was tightened with AI-enabled monitoring, while tri-service synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force became the new operational norm.





The Navy restricted Pakistani naval movements during the operation, while the Army maintained readiness along the Line of Control, demonstrating unprecedented integration.





Beyond military measures, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and suspended all trade with Pakistan, signalling a comprehensive strategic shift. Operation Mahadev, launched in parallel, tracked and eliminated the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack after ninety-three days of pursuit in treacherous Himalayan terrain. These actions reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy and its willingness to sustain pressure across multiple domains.





Experts in the anniversary discussion highlighted ongoing challenges. Sleeper cells and ideological radicalisation within India remain pressing threats, requiring sustained de-radicalisation programs alongside military preparedness.





The panel also stressed the importance of strategic infrastructure projects such as Great Nicobar, vital for securing maritime routes and strengthening India’s long-term security posture. They argued that national security must rise above political opposition, as projects of this scale are essential to India’s Indo-Pacific strategy.





Operation Sindoor thus stands as a golden chapter in India’s military history, marking the transition to a proactive, technologically empowered, and strategically coherent counter-terror doctrine.





It has reshaped deterrence, exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, and positioned India as a confident power ready to confront terrorism with clarity and force.





Agencies







