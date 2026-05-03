



The Indian Navy has taken delivery of INS Mahendragiri, a next-generation stealth frigate, at a time when Chinese deployments in the Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan’s naval modernisation are expanding rapidly.





The induction of this warship marks a decisive step in India’s effort to build a fleet capable not only of defending its coastline but also of asserting dominance across the wider maritime battlespace.





INS Mahendragiri represents a major boost to India’s blue-water ambitions and indigenous defence capability. The frigate is equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and multi-domain combat systems, making it a formidable addition to the Navy’s arsenal. It is the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project-17A) and was formally delivered on 30 April at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), Mumbai.





Officials described the delivery as a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in warship design and construction. The Ministry of Defence emphasised that Project-17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms designed to meet both current and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.





The Mahendragiri embodies a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation, and survivability, standing as a strong symbol of Atmanirbharta in warship building.





Mahendragiri, designated Yard 12654, is the fourth ship of this class constructed at MDSL. The vessel was designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai). Officials highlighted that Project-17A frigates represent a generational leap in indigenous ship design, survivability, and combat capability compared to earlier classes.





The P17A ships are fitted with a sophisticated weapon and sensor suite that surpasses the capabilities of the Shivalik-class (Project 17). They are configured with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft.





The propulsion system is integrated with a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). The frigates’ combat systems include anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, ensuring comprehensive operational readiness across multiple domains.





Mahendragiri is the sixth P17A ship delivered to the Navy in less than 17 months, following the handover of the first ship of the class, INS Nilgiri, on 20 December 2024.





This rapid pace of delivery underscores India’s growing shipbuilding and engineering prowess, as well as the Navy’s unrelenting focus on achieving self-reliance in both design and construction.





The addition of Mahendragiri significantly enhances the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities at a time of intensifying maritime competition in the Indo-Pacific.





It reflects the synergy between indigenous design expertise, advanced shipbuilding infrastructure, and strategic foresight, ensuring that India remains prepared to counter evolving threats while consolidating its position as a major maritime power.





Agencies







