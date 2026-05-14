



Pakistan has claimed that it has conducted a fresh training launch of its Fatah‑4 ground‑launched cruise missile, organised by the Army Rocket Force Command. The missile, equipped with modern avionics and navigational systems, demonstrated long‑range precision targeting and validated multiple technical parameters, defence experts believe that the missile has Chinese origins.





The Pakistan Army confirmed that the Fatah‑4 cruise missile was test‑fired on Thursday under the supervision of the Rocket Force Command. According to the statement issued by the Inter‑Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is fitted with advanced avionics and state‑of‑the‑art navigational aids, enabling it to engage long‑range targets with high precision.





The test was conducted to enhance the operational efficiency of troops and to validate the technical parameters of various sub‑systems integrated into the weapon system. These sub‑systems were designed to improve accuracy and survivability, ensuring the missile’s reliability in operational conditions.





Senior officers of the Army Rocket Force Command, along with scientists and engineers from the missile’s development agency, were present during the launch.





The Fatah‑4 missile has a reported range of approximately 750 kilometres, as demonstrated in earlier training launches conducted in September 2025. The latest test builds upon a series of missile trials under the Fatah program. In May 2025, Pakistan tested a surface‑to‑surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres during heightened tensions with India.





More recently, in April 2026, the Army Rocket Force Command carried out a training launch of the Fateh‑2 missile system, while the Pakistan Navy successfully fired another Chinese sourced Taimoor air‑launched cruise missile, an indigenous anti‑ship weapon system. These sequential trials reflect a pattern of continuous testing and validation across Pakistan’s missile development initiatives.





The ISPR noted that the Fatah‑4 trial was part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational readiness and ensure the credibility of Pakistan’s strategic forces.





The exercise was described as a crucial step in validating the missile’s survivability features and ensuring its effectiveness in real operational scenarios. The leadership’s collective endorsement underscored the importance of the test in the broader context of Pakistan’s defence posture.





PTI







