



Paras Defence has unveiled a new integrated Manpack Drone Detector combined with a Handheld Drone Jammer, offering India’s security forces a portable, indigenous solution to detect and neutralise hostile drones in real time.





This system strengthens India’s counter‑UAS ecosystem, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and addressing the growing threat of UAV incursions across borders and critical infrastructure.





The integrated Manpack Drone Detector with Handheld Drone Jammer has been developed by Mumbai‑based Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, through its subsidiary Paras Anti‑Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd.





The system represents a significant advancement in portable counter‑UAS technology, combining detection and jamming capabilities in a single, man‑portable package. It is designed to provide frontline personnel with a last‑mile defence against drones used for surveillance, smuggling, or attacks.





The Manpack Drone Detector employs radio frequency analysis to identify and classify drones operating within its detection envelope. By monitoring wide frequency ranges, typically from 400 MHz to 6 GHz, the system can detect commercial quadcopters, FPV drones, and even more sophisticated UAVs.





Once detected, the operator can immediately deploy the Handheld Drone Jammer, which disrupts the drone’s communication links and navigation signals, forcing it to either lose control or return to its base. This integrated approach ensures rapid response in high‑risk environments.





Portability is a defining feature of the system. The detector is lightweight and can be carried by personnel on patrol or during VIP protection duties, while the jammer is compact enough to be activated instantly.





This makes the system particularly effective in border regions such as Punjab and Jammu, where drones have been increasingly used to drop weapons, narcotics, and surveillance devices across the frontier. It is equally valuable in urban operations, critical infrastructure protection, and during national events where airspace security is paramount.





The operational scope of the integrated system extends to airports, power plants, government facilities, and military bases. It complements larger counter‑drone systems already deployed at airbases and national events, providing a flexible, last‑line defence solution for ground forces.





Its indigenous design ensures that India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, while also enabling scalability and customisation for diverse operational requirements.





Paras Defence’s development of this integrated system comes in the wake of multiple Ministry of Defence contracts. The company recently secured a ₹35.68 crore order for Portable Counter‑Drone Systems and a ₹3.95 crore order for RF Jammers, underscoring the government’s confidence in its ability to deliver high‑performance indigenous technologies.





These contracts highlight Paras Defence’s growing role in India’s defence modernisation and its contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The broader context of this development is India’s recognition of drones as central to future warfare and security challenges. With adversaries increasingly deploying UAVs for reconnaissance and asymmetric operations, India’s armed forces require layered counter‑UAS solutions.





The integrated Manpack Drone Detector with Handheld Drone Jammer provides precisely that capability, offering a portable, cost‑effective, and indigenous solution that can be deployed rapidly across diverse mission profiles.





Agencies







