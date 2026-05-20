



Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the platform of the third India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo to highlight the expanding strategic alignment between India and the Nordic nations on matters of international security and global governance.





In a joint press interaction following the conclusion of the summit, he underscored the deepening convergence of views, particularly in the face of global threats and ongoing crises.





Modi delivered a strong collective message against terrorism, stressing that both sides maintained “a clear and united stand on terrorism: no compromise, no double standards.” This unified position, he noted, forms the bedrock of broader geopolitical collaboration.





In his remarks, Modi emphasised that in an era marked by global tensions and conflicts, India and the Nordic countries would continue to work together to strengthen the rules‑based global order. He added that both parties firmly supported the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace across Ukraine and West Asia.





Characterising the Nordic nations as “natural partners,” he reiterated that the relationship is anchored in democracy, rule of law and multilateralism. To sustain this democratic alliance, Modi called for comprehensive reforms within international institutions, pointing out that changes in multilateral bodies were both necessary and urgent.





The summit also witnessed the unveiling of a new “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership” between India and the five Nordic nations. Under this framework, both sides committed to deeper collaboration in clean energy, environmental sustainability, digital innovation, and emerging technologies.





Modi explained that the venture would combine innovation with scale and talent to foster sustainable development and trusted technologies. He declared, “Today, we decided to elevate India‑Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world.”





The high‑profile gathering brought together Modi and the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, illustrating what the Prime Minister’s Office described as the expanding scope and growing strength of India’s diplomatic footprint in the region.





Alongside the environmental agenda, economic and commercial synergy emerged as a pivotal cornerstone of the dialogue. Modi highlighted that Nordic fiscal inflows into India had surged by nearly 200 per cent over the past decade, with bilateral trade and investment generating employment opportunities and driving growth on both sides.





He drew attention to the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement involving Norway and Iceland, as well as ongoing negotiations for the proposed India‑EU Free Trade Agreement covering Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. He described these ambitious trade agreements as ushering in a new golden era in relations between India and the Nordic countries.





On the sidelines of the summit, Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.





These discussions spanned renewable energy, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, geothermal energy, Arctic research cooperation, and mobility partnerships. Modi expressed India’s deep appreciation for Iceland’s friendship and praised the island nation’s expertise in the Blue Economy and geothermal energy.





He also infused cultural camaraderie into the proceedings by pointing out a linguistic parallel between Hindi and Nordic dialects regarding the word “relationship,” remarking that this similarity reflected the closeness of thoughts between the two regions.





The summit thus reinforced India’s growing role in Europe’s strategic and technological landscape, with Modi positioning India as a reliable partner in advancing peace, sustainability, and innovation. The emphasis on democracy and rule of law provided a strong philosophical anchor, while the economic, ecological, and technological dimensions underscored the practical benefits of closer collaboration.





ANI







