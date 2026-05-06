



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attack on civilian infrastructure in Fujairah, a strategic energy hub on the eastern seaboard of the United Arab Emirates, which left three Indian nationals injured.





He reaffirmed India’s deep-rooted ties with the UAE and expressed unwavering support for the Gulf nation in the wake of the strikes.





In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the targeting of civilians and infrastructure as unacceptable, noting his distress over the escalation. He emphasised that India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and continues to advocate for the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.





Modi underscored the strategic importance of maritime corridors in the region, highlighting that safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for regional stability and global energy security.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier articulated New Delhi’s position through its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. In an official statement, Jaiswal stressed that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated India’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace across West Asia.





He also emphasised the importance of free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.





The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that three Indian nationals sustained injuries during the attacks in Fujairah.





Embassy officials are coordinating with local agencies to ensure that the injured individuals receive adequate medical care and welfare. Reports indicate that the three sustained moderate injuries following a fire sparked by the strikes in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone.





The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp rebuke, denouncing what it described as renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression involving drones and missiles. The Ministry confirmed that the three Indian citizens were caught in the crossfire of strikes directed at civilian sites and facilities.





Labelling the offensive an unacceptable act of aggression, the Ministry described it as a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, and a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.





UAE authorities asserted that the nation will not accept any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances. The Ministry declared that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.





A demand was issued to immediately halt the attacks, alongside a call for full compliance with the cessation of hostilities. The statement held Tehran fully responsible for the aggression and its repercussions.





On Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence reported the detection of four cruise missiles launched from Iran aimed at multiple locations across the country. The Ministry clarified that loud noises reported in various regions were the result of successful interceptions of aerial threats.





The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued a public advisory urging citizens and residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates.





Authorities further instructed the public not to approach, touch, or photograph any fragments or objects that had fallen from the sky following the interceptions, to allow relevant agencies to assess the situation safely.





The incident highlights the growing volatility in the region, with Fujairah’s role as a critical bypass for oil exports outside the Strait of Hormuz placing it at the centre of escalating tensions.





India’s strong condemnation and reaffirmation of solidarity with the UAE underline the importance New Delhi attaches to regional stability and the safety of its nationals, while also reinforcing its broader strategic interest in safeguarding global energy corridors.





ANI







