



Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the remarkable growth in economic cooperation between India and the Nordic countries during his remarks at the joint statements following the third India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo.





He highlighted that investments from Nordic nations into India have surged by nearly 200 per cent over the past decade, reflecting the deepening financial and commercial integration that has injected immense dynamism into mutual growth. Modi noted that this expansion has fostered stronger commercial ties and generated substantial employment opportunities, benefiting both regions.





The Prime Minister recalled that the India‑Nordic Summit format was established eight years ago to provide energy and speed to bilateral relations. He expressed satisfaction that in the last few years, special progress had been achieved, with bilateral trade increasing nearly fourfold in ten years.





He emphasised that investment funds from Nordic countries are becoming important partners in India’s rapid growth, contributing positively to India’s economic story while also creating thousands of jobs in the Nordic economies.





The summit placed strong emphasis on the synergy between India’s vast market potential and the Nordic region’s expertise in green technologies, sustainable infrastructure, and clean energy. This booming economic partnership took centre stage at the proceedings, where Modi underlined the push towards deepening strategic and economic cooperation.





He shared on social media that the summit reflected the growing depth and dynamism of India’s partnership with the Nordic region, with discussions focusing on sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies, and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future. He reiterated that India and the Nordic countries are united by shared democratic values, trust, and a common commitment to human‑centric development.





Ahead of the summit, Modi held a series of high‑level bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders to set the momentum for cohesive multilateral cooperation. His meeting with Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir explored opportunities in green technology and maritime wealth.





Modi praised Iceland’s strengths in the Blue Economy and expressed hope that the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) would further boost trade and investment linkages. The discussions also spanned innovation, digital technologies, the creative economy, Arctic cooperation, and people‑to‑people exchanges, while both leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.





In his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Modi focused on scaling up partnerships in next‑generation digital architecture, including artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, and circular economy models.





Both leaders underlined the importance of the early entry into force of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement while exchanging perspectives on pressing global developments. Modi also met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to further strengthen the green strategic partnership between India and Denmark, reinforcing cooperation in sustainability and digitalisation.





The five Nordic nations collectively boast a financial output exceeding USD 1.9 trillion and are recognised as global pioneers in green transition models. Modi’s visit to Norway marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over four decades, the last being Indira Gandhi in 1983.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the deep economic significance of the trip, noting that it would provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade and investment ties with Nordic countries. The engagements are expected to help build resilient supply chains following the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement and the landmark India‑EFTA TEPA signed with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.





Modi arrived in Norway after completing bilateral engagements in Sweden, as part of a wider five‑nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from 15 to 20 May.





His Nordic engagements reaffirmed India’s growing role in Europe’s strategic landscape, positioning India as a reliable partner in building sustainable, secure, and innovative frameworks for the future. The summit highlighted the convergence of democratic values and economic pragmatism, laying the foundation for a stronger India‑Nordic partnership in the decades ahead.





ANI







