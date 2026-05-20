



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of the third India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, ushering in a new chapter of high‑level diplomatic and economic engagement.





His presence set the stage for a major strategic push in Northern Europe, marking the next critical leg of his four‑nation European tour.





PM Modi had reached the Norwegian capital on Monday after completing bilateral engagements in Sweden, and his arrival in Oslo carried historic significance as it marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Scandinavian nation in forty‑three years, since Indira Gandhi’s visit in 1983.





The summit brought together Modi and his counterparts from all five Nordic nations, including Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.





This high‑profile dialogue was designed to deliberate on strategic bilateral and multilateral issues, with leaders focusing on pressing economic and international challenges. The talks were aimed at enhancing cross‑border commercial ties, fostering technological joint ventures, and expanding investment portfolios.





The diplomatic push served as a crucial follow‑up to earlier iterations of the forum, beginning with the inaugural summit in Stockholm in 2018 and continuing with the second edition in Copenhagen in 2022. Building on this foundation, the third summit was expected to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the economic significance of the visit, noting that Modi’s engagements would provide fresh impetus to India’s bilateral trade and investment ties with the Nordic countries.





The summit was also seen as a step toward building resilient supply chains in the wake of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which India signed with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.





Expansive multi‑sector negotiations formed the core of the summit, with leaders from the five Nordic countries holding talks with India on trade, technology, renewable energy, defence, and global issues. These extensive discussions underscored a shared commitment to building sustainable economic security across the regions.





The summit also reflected India’s broader strategic interest in engaging with nations that excel in innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology, aligning with India’s Indo‑Pacific vision and its emphasis on green growth, digital transformation, and resilient partnerships.





Modi’s arrival in Oslo was therefore not only symbolic but also substantive, signalling India’s determination to script a new chapter in diplomacy with Northern Europe.





The summit reinforced India’s growing role in Europe’s strategic landscape, with Modi positioning India as a reliable partner in shaping sustainable and future‑ready frameworks for cooperation. The emphasis on economic resilience, technological collaboration, and shared governance philosophies provided a strong anchor for this evolving partnership.





ANI







